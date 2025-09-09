  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Estepona
  4. Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga

Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga

Estepona, Spain
from
$523,867
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 27609
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona

Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, and a wide choice of restaurants and leisure options, the town combines Andalusian authenticity with a modern lifestyle.

From apartments for sale in Estepona, Malaga, the beach is only 1.2 kilometres away, while Puerto Banús can be reached in about 18 kilometres and Marbella in 28 kilometres. The international airport of Málaga is around 83 kilometres, offering convenient connections to major European cities.

The development stands out for its elegant communal spaces designed in a resort style. Landscaped gardens surround the residential buildings, creating a calm atmosphere. A panoramic rooftop swimming pool provides spectacular sea views, while residents can also enjoy spa and wellness facilities, a gym, underground parking, storage rooms and other practical comforts.

Inside, the homes have been designed with a contemporary style that balances comfort and functionality. Open-plan layouts connect living rooms and kitchens with large windows that fill the interiors with natural light. Spacious terraces extend the living space outdoors, offering both sea and mountain views. High-quality finishes and a thoughtful distribution of rooms ensure that every apartment provides an inviting and relaxing atmosphere throughout the year.


AGP-01009

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$594,500
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$441,461
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$292,697
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$512,094
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$665,134
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$523,867
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$417,916
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
San Javier, Spain
from
$297,364
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 51–115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
AMARA MARIS Beach & Spa is a new luxury residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast, in the stunning resort of La Manga del Mar Menor, on the Costa Calida. The complex consists of two 9-storey blocks with 1-3 bedrooms, apartments with terraces with sea views in all properties, lan…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
336,687
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
541,525
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0
647,475
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$965,327
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications