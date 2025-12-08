  1. Realting.com
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$481,227
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Show all Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
La Nucia, Spain
from
$484,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 162 m²
1 real estate property 1
A modern design and construction village where you can enjoy the climate, sunshine all year round, breathtaking views of the bays of Benidorm and Albir and lead a healthy lifestyle. It is close to all services and the sports center of La Nusia. The size of the houses and their configuration …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
