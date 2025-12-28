  1. Realting.com
  Orihuela
  Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Orihuela, Spain

Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from
$372,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023   Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.   The complex consis…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$312,672
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$493,259
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$347,414
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$382,639
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$277,931
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Orihuela, Spain
from
$293,080
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 92–110 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Ciñuelica complex consists of four apartment buildings, with a total of 64 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 14 bungalows with 3 bedrooms. The residential complex is built with common areas including 3 swimming pools, 2 jacuzzis, as well as a sports and children's area, where you ca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
388,558
Apartment 3 rooms
94.0
458,028
Bungalow
110.0
388,558
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
from
$170,777
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 69–98 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residencial Riomar is a gated community with 46 1 and 2 bedroom medical apartments, with basement parking, distributed in a block with a basement and 2 floors. If you have any mobility limitations, you don't have to worry, as Riomar Healthy Living will have almost every possible adaptation t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0 – 98.0
184,860 – 214,296
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
from
$209,982
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Got that terrace feeling?  AMANECER X integrates luxury and functionality in an inspiring concept, characterized by shapes, use of high quality materials, with different textures and excellent finished. Located at Orihuela Costa, a very peaceful area, surrounding by groves and wooded a…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Orihuela, Spain
from
$311,136
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 72–121 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
353,117
Apartment 3 rooms
82.0 – 84.0
347,348 – 388,558
House
121.0
677,034
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
