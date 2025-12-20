  1. Realting.com
New Build Apartments in Santa Pola, Spain

Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$353,679
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable. Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches. Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant. From your own terrace, you will be …
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$314,980
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’;s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest…
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
