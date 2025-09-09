  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Monforte del Cid
  4. Apartment in a new building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid

Apartment in a new building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid

Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$329,624
;
27
Leave a request
ID: 27841
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Village
    Monforte del Cid

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

3 Bedroom Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid

The apartments are situated meters from the golf course in Monforte del Cid, Monforte del Cid is a small town located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community of Spain. The town has a rich history that dates back to ancient times. It has been inhabited since prehistoric times, and various archaeological sites around the area attest to its long history. It has been influenced by various cultures, including the Romans and Moors. Monforte del Cid retains its traditional Spanish charm with narrow streets, whitewashed buildings, and a relaxed atmosphere typical of many Spanish towns. It celebrates various local festivals throughout the year, which often include traditional music, dance, and gastronomy. While relatively small, Monforte del Cid has several points of interest. The Church of Santiago Apóstol is a notable landmark, with its distinctive architecture. The town also offers beautiful views of the surrounding countryside, especially towards the nearby mountain ranges. Overall, Monforte del Cid is a charming Spanish town with a rich history, traditional architecture, and a strong sense of community, offering visitors a glimpse into authentic Spanish life away from the hustle and bustle of larger cities.

Being so optimally situated places the apartments for sale in Monforte del Cid are within walking distance from the golf course and Magno International School. They are also 6 km from Monforte del Cid town center, 15 km from Elche city center, 17 km from Alicante city center and from the beach, and a mere 21.3 km from the international airport of Alicante.

This community has a large communal swimming pool, lush gardens, and a parking area.

Inside these apartments, you have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. All apartments are delivered with fully furnished kitchens equipped with a ceramic hob, extractor hood, and oven. They also have air conditioning with a heat pump, aerothermal hot water, smooth white paint on the walls and ceiling, PVC doors and windows with double glazing, and built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms. The ground-floor apartments have a garden, while the duplexes have large terraces.


ALC-00947

Location on the map

Monforte del Cid, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$594,500
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$400,258
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$336,687
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$289,598
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$329,624
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$403,789
The year of construction 2028
Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto gra…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$417,916
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Orihuela, Spain
from
$311,136
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 72–121 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
353,051
Apartment 3 rooms
82.0 – 84.0
347,282 – 388,485
House
121.0
676,906
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications