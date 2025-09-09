Apartment in a new building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views

  1. Realting.com
Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Nucia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea

The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities. This calm and family-friendly location is ideal for those seeking a peaceful yet active lifestyle near Benidorm and Altea.

These homes offer convenient access to essential amenities, with the nearest shopping center just 0.5 km away, La Nucia town center 2 km, the beaches of Benidorm 9 km, Altea 11 km, the closest golf course 12 km, Alicante city center 45 km, and Alicante-Elche Airport approximately 61 km from the project, providing excellent regional and international connectivity.

The complex is designed with landscaped communal areas that include a large swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery, a fully equipped modern gym, a social club for residents, and elevators in all buildings. The setting promotes wellness, comfort, and a strong sense of community.

The homes for sale in La Nucia, Alicante consist of 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, each with 2 bathrooms. Interiors feature open-plan living and dining areas filled with natural light, contemporary kitchens with central islands, and large terraces ideal for outdoor living. Penthouses offer private solariums with stunning views of the sea and mountains. All homes include a private garage, and the layouts focus on practicality, comfort, and bright, modern design.


