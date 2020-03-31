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Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM

Torrevieja, Spain
from
$335,391
;
6
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ID: 22379
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/10/2024

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    Vega Baja del Segura
  • Town
    Torrevieja
  • Address
    Calle Sol

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

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Ocean Dream by TM is located in a privileged area of Punta Prima: next to the protected natural area of Lo Ferris, just 300 meters from Cala Peteras beach and just 5 minutes from Torrevieja. The urbanization will have a total of 36 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and extraordinary sea views of most of them. The common areas will be located in a solarium, the perfect place to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or sunset thanks to a 360-degree view. What do public places include? Landscape pool with 3 water beds, Jacuzzi and recreation area. Make Ocean Dream by TM your home where the sea and your dreams are one.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 146.0
Price per m², USD 3,320
Apartment price, USD 478,270

Location on the map

Torrevieja, Spain
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Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
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Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$335,391
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