Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM

Ocean Dream by TM is located in a privileged area of Punta Prima: next to the protected natural area of Lo Ferris, just 300 meters from Cala Peteras beach and just 5 minutes from Torrevieja. The urbanization will have a total of 36 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and extraordinary sea views of most of them. The common areas will be located in a solarium, the perfect place to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or sunset thanks to a 360-degree view. What do public places include? Landscape pool with 3 water beds, Jacuzzi and recreation area. Make Ocean Dream by TM your home where the sea and your dreams are one.