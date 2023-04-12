UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Pool Residential properties for sale in Spain
apartments
7390
houses
9942
Clear all
1 568 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
441 m²
€ 2,795,000
Welcome to this wonderful brand new villa, a stunning Andalusian Cortijo style home that has…
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
4 room house
Spain, Spain
325 m²
€ 1,195,000
3 room house
Murcia, Spain
100 m²
€ 309,950
Introducing the new stunning design of modern eco-style villas, with open plan and large are…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
125 m²
€ 375,000
Villas in a luxurious complex of 24 single-level or double-decker villas with a private pool…
4 room house
Spain, Spain
325 m²
€ 1,195,000
This magnificent resale property offers an impressive 325 m2 of living space, supplemented b…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
125 m²
€ 375,000
Villas in a luxurious complex of 24 single-level or double-decker villas with a private pool…
1 room apartment
Spain, Spain
75 m²
€ 338,000
3 room house
Spain, Spain
133 m²
€ 385,000
This stunning house is built opposite one of the porchweaters of the golf course, from where…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
133 m²
€ 385,000
This stunning house is built opposite one of the porchweaters of the golf course, from where…
4 room house
Spain, Spain
245 m²
€ 800,000
This independent villa in Cabo Rog covers an area of 245 square meters on a plot of 850 squa…
5 room house
Spain, Spain
250 m²
€ 450,000
The villa is located in Los Altos, the exclusive area of Oriuela Costa, surrounded by other …
4 room house
Spain, Spain
245 m²
€ 800,000
This independent villa in Cabo Rog covers an area of 245 square meters on a plot of 850 squa…
6 room house
Spain, Spain
657 m²
€ 690,000
This stunning house with a spacious living area of 657 square meters. m on a plot of 902 squ…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
130 m²
€ 563,926
This beautiful villa with three bedrooms and two bathrooms offers enough space for a family …
3 room house
Spain, Spain
200 m²
€ 405,000
This stunning two-story villa is located a stone's throw from the beautiful beaches of Calpe…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
316 m²
€ 795,000
You can start a new life surrounded by the sea and nature, in apartments with one, two, thre…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
267 m²
€ 725,000
You can start a new life surrounded by the sea and nature, in apartments with one, two, thre…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
108 m²
€ 395,000
You can start a new life surrounded by the sea and nature, in apartments with one, two, thre…
4 room apartment
Spain, Spain
334 m²
€ 880,000
You can start a new life surrounded by the sea and nature, in apartments with one, two, thre…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
235 m²
€ 385,000
The house was renovated in 2011. It has two floors connected by a staircase, distributed as …
3 room house
Spain, Spain
177 m²
€ 367,000
Beautiful apartments in a new residential complex located between Finestrat and Benidorm. 30…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
258 m²
€ 610,000
9 independent villas with sea views and finished with high quality materials. Each of the vi…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
98 m²
€ 302,000
Building houses of high quality bungalows in Mercia, Santiago de la Ribera area. You can cho…
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
4 room house
Spain, Spain
132 m²
€ 310,000
A new luxurious complex consisting of 18 townhouses ( in the first phase ), with a private p…
4 room house
Spain, Spain
179 m²
€ 649,000
This luxurious villa will be built so that you can enjoy the sun every hour, every day of th…
3 room house
Spain, Spain
98 m²
€ 302,000
Building houses of high quality bungalows in Mercia, Santiago de la Ribera area. You can cho…
4 room house
Spain, Spain
351 m²
€ 2,450,000
The modern villa is located in Altea Hills, Costa Blanca, with beautiful sea views and a sou…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Regions with properties for sale
in Marbella
in San Miguel de Salinas
in el Baix Vinalopo
in Guardamar del Segura
in Xabia Javea
in Estepona
in Lower Empordà
in Denia
in Extremadura
in Teulada
in Almoradi
in Santa Pola
in Benissa
in Castell-Platja d Aro
in San Pedro del Pinatar
in Adeje
in San Javier
in Arona
in Sant Joan d Alacant
in Elx Elche
Properties features in Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map