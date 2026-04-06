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Residential properties for sale in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain

apartments
52
houses
52
104 properties total found
Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 125 m²
Description of object: In the enchanting setting of La Nucia stands an exclusive collection …
$670,157
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 60 m²
Description of the site: Introducing Eden Beach, a new residential complex located in Torrev…
$329,351
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 67 m²
Description of the site: Looking for a place that combines the Mediterranean sun, modern arc…
$193,028
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 293 m²
Description of object:
$988,625
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 86 m²
Description of object: In the south of the Spanish Costa Blanca, in a place where tradition …
$461,549
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 82 m²
Description of the site: In the picturesque town of Agilas, we offer an exclusive residence …
$340,233
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 143 m²
Description of object: In the heart of the attractive area of Orihuela Costa, this detached …
$870,631
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 308 m²
Description of object: We present one of the last available houses of this prestigious proje…
$781,277
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 93 m²
Description of object: In the charming town of Orihuela, a unique opportunity opens up to ac…
$320,759
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 91 m²
Description of object: In San Fulgencio we offer a residential complex of twelve bungalows d…
$363,030
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 138 m²
Description of object: In the enchanting setting of Orihua, a residential complex of 39 deta…
$532,689
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 220 m²
Description of object: In the attractive location of Los Alcázares in the Murcia region, a r…
$643,121
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 115 m²
Description of object: An exclusive residence with 11 carefully designed units is being buil…
$400,949
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 61 m²
Description of object: In the heart of a pleasant residential area in Bigastro, we offer a s…
$240,455
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 75 m²
Description of object: We present you an exclusive 3-room ground floor apartment with 75 m2 …
$358,563
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 85 m²
Description of object: We are happy to present you an exclusive apartment, of which only a f…
$358,563
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 146 m²
Description of object: We present a detached chalet in picturesque Pinoso, offering a combin…
$400,949
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 122 m²
Description of the site: Looking for a place that combines the Mediterranean sun, modern arc…
$239,996
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 118 m²
Description of object: In the picturesque town of Benijófar, this exclusive detached chalet …
$492,021
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 120 m²
Description of the site: In the popular area of Playa Flamenca, in the heart of Orihuela Cos…
$563,046
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 138 m²
Description of object: In sunny Orihuela, we offer a residential complex of 39 detached hous…
$502,904
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 124 m²
Description of the site: In the heart of the picturesque Mediterranean town of Agilas, on th…
$740,036
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 73 m²
Description of object: A new residential complex is being built in the popular Playa Flamenc…
$374,028
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 121 m²
Description of object: In the charming port town of Guardamar del Segura, we offer a bright …
$515,505
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 65 m²
Description of object: We present an exclusive 3-room apartment with a living area of 65.65 …
$312,740
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 235 m²
Description of object: We offer an exclusive collection of 32 detached homes that combine mo…
$538,302
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 214 m²
Description of object: We offer a unique collection of three detached sea view chalets, desi…
$686,195
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 113 m²
Description of the site: We present to your attention a residential complex of 43 carefully …
$372,309
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Apartment in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Apartment
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 77 m²
Description of object: In the prestigious area of Cabo Roig, you will find a residential com…
$457,081
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Villa in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Villa
Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, Spain
Area 178 m²
Description of object: In the picturesque village of El Pinós, this detached property offers…
$515,505
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