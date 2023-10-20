Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Attica, Greece

Piraeus
181
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
88
Municipality of Saronikos
79
Anavissos Municipal Unit
59
Kalyvia Thorikou
54
Alas
51
Palaio Faliro
51
Agia Marina
50
2 573 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Aetos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,25M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€950,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,15M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€950,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€330,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
€2,10M
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
€460,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house with parking, with sea view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
€340,000
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
Floor 1/1
€1,25M
3 room house with parking, with mountain view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 6/6
€450,000
4 room house in Attica, Greece
4 room house
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
€1,05M
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
€350,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with storage room in Attica, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with storage room
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€150,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/6
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/5
€770,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/5
€770,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/5
€770,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/5
€770,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/5
€770,000
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 167 m²
€310,000
3 room house with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/6
€900,000
House with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
House with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 275 m²
€520,000
3 room apartment with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/4
€550,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€770,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€126,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M

