Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Attica
Residential properties for sale in Attica, Greece
Piraeus
181
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
88
Municipality of Saronikos
79
Anavissos Municipal Unit
59
Kalyvia Thorikou
54
Alas
51
Palaio Faliro
51
Agia Marina
50
Vari Municipal Unit
42
Nea Makri
41
Limenas Markopoulou
32
Rafina
29
Lavrion
26
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli
26
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
22
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos
20
Saronida Municipal Unit
20
Saronis
20
Artemida
18
Spata
14
Show more
Show less
Clear all
2 573 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
5
450 m²
-1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Athens, Greece
4
2
101 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€450,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
3
1
96 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
8
4
183 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
5
4
224 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,25M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Athens, Greece
5
4
195 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€950,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
6
4
221 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,15M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Athens, Greece
6
2
184 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 184 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€950,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
70 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€330,000
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
450 m²
€2,10M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
130 m²
4/4
€460,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with sea view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
96 m²
€340,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
224 m²
1/1
€1,25M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with mountain view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
101 m²
6/6
€450,000
Recommend
4 room house
Attica, Greece
4
173 m²
€1,05M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
86 m²
1
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with storage room
Attica, Greece
2
80 m²
€150,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5
160 m²
6/6
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
121 m²
5/5
€770,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
121 m²
5/5
€770,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
121 m²
5/5
€770,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
121 m²
5/5
€770,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
121 m²
5/5
€770,000
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
167 m²
€310,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
168 m²
6/6
€900,000
Recommend
House with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
275 m²
€520,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
118 m²
4/4
€550,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
4
2
121 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 121 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€770,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3
1
95 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€126,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
5
2
160 m²
6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€1,20M
Recommend
