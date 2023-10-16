New buildings in Batumi, Georgia

Apartments in new building in Batumi: comfortable accommodation in the Black Sea resort

Batumi is a cozy little town in southwest Georgia. It is one of the most popular Georgian resort cities thanks to its location on the shore of the Black Sea, nice weather, and comfortable beaches. Many tourists get fascinated by the beauty of Batumi and decide to buy apartments and houses to reside here permanently.

Real estate market

Apartments in new buildings in Batumi are in particular demand among locals and foreigners. Such real estate is attractive due to its novelty, spacious layouts, and high-quality service. The property is sold in shell and core or vanilla shell condition. This way future owners can choose finishing materials and create interior designs of properties themselves.

For those who want to move into an apartment right away, the Realting.com platform provides many new buildings in Batumi with fully renovated flats. Many properties go with furniture and household appliances. This is very convenient for foreigners who can buy apartments with all the necessary amenities and instantly start exploring the natural beauty of Batumi.

Why is it worth buying a new-built?

There are many obvious advantages for investors to buying apartments in a new building from a developer in Batumi:

High profitability. An apartment purchased at the groundbreaking stage can be profitably resold a few months later. It will be 20-30% more expensive after the building is put into operation.

Getting a mortgage for the housing. Georgian banks are willing to provide investors, including foreign ones, with favorable terms of a mortgage.

Increased demand from tenants. You can rent out the purchased apartment right away and make a profit.

High level of service. New buildings in Batumi are complexes with spas, swimming pools, underground parking, and other amenities.

The cost of properties

Real estate in the new complexes of Batumi is inexpensive. One square meter costs an average of €700-€1000. Apartments on the Black Sea shore are more expensive. Their price on the Realting.com platform can vary from €1000 to €1500 per square meter.

Take into account that foreigners get a residence permit in Georgia when buying local real estate worth more than $100,000. It is valid for 12 months. However, foreigners can renew their status multiple times if they have real estate in Georgia.

An apartment in Batumi is a profitable investment in the future. A purchased apartment is great for living and renting. Investors who want to get a high income should consider buying real estate by the sea: these are the most liquid properties in Batumi.