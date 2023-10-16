  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Georgia
  4. Batumi

New buildings in Batumi, Georgia

Khelvachauri
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parametres
Sort
The list On the map
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Residential complex Lagoon Resort
Adlia, Georgia
from
€40,627
Completion date: 2025
Developer: LTD homex
Welcome to our unique residential complex – the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment. We are proud to offer our residents a truly unique experience, with three blocks of unparalleled comfort and elegance, as well as a five-star infrastructure that caters to all their needs. Our complex has been designed with a focus on creating an environment that fosters a high-quality lifestyle. Whether you are looking for a comfortable home to settle down in, a space to work from home, or just somewhere to relax and unwind, we have got you covered. We understand the importance of attention to detail, which is why we have paid great attention to the landscaping of our complex. We have created a beautiful outdoor space that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also enhances the overall experience of living in our complex. Our team is committed to providing our residents with the highest level of service possible. We strive to exceed expectations in everything we do, from the design of our facilities to the level of care and attention we provide to our residents. At our unique residential complex, we believe that luxury living should be accessible to all, which is why we have created a space that is both affordable and high-quality. We invite you to join us and experience the epitome of luxury living, work, and entertainment.
Villa VistaMarevillas
Villa VistaMarevillas
Gonio, Georgia
from
€279,403
Completion date: 2024
Developer: universal23
Premium villas and apartments Complex in an ecologically clean environment in gonio 800 meters to the cleanest beach on the coast 550 meters to the nearest bus stop 10km to Batumi's largest shopping center 8km to Batumi International Airport 6.6km to the border with Turkey Mountain spring and bamboo grove nearby Six villas of three types Land in ownership Pool and individual indoor parking Perfect location and cozy atmosphere, located in untouched nature sea breeze and mountain air Unlimited sea and mountain views Modern aluminum facade / aluminum double-glazed windows / solarium terraces Water supply / electricity / gas / central sewage Possible sale of individual apartments COMPLETE WILL SERVE THE MANAGING COMPANY
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Residence Zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe Chernogo morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€210,377
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. LCD is located next to different infrastructure: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Realting.com
Go
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v Abu-Dabi
Gonio, Georgia
from
€100,875
Area 110 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Radisson Blu Apartmens is an exclusive 5-star residential and investment complex on the Black Sea. LCD is located in the elite suburb of Batumi - Gonio. Gonio has the cleanest beaches, modern infrastructure and is a 15-minute drive from Batumi. The halls are created in a single premium style. The lobby has a 24-hour reception. The complex has 5 elevators and round-the-clock video surveillance. LCD has a landscaped area of 7000 m2. The territory is landscaped and has zoning, which allows you to actively and calmly relax. Apartments are available in several versions: studio, 1-2 room, area from 31.88 – 88.53 m2. Ceiling height - 3 meters. Apartments fully comply with premium standards. There are two types of layouts: standard and luxury. Apartments are rented with complete repairs, exclusive design, furniture and built-in appliances. Internal infrastructure: - Indoor pool; - Restaurant with terrace; - Casino; - Fitness center; - Spa; - Supermarket. LCD is located next to different infrastructure: educational institutions, medical institutions, restaurants, cafes, a mosque, an Orthodox church, banks and other facilities. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Residential complex Zhemchuzhina chernomorskogo poberezhya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€109,005
Completion date: 2025
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Gonio, Georgia
from
€126,344
Area 46–93 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elite Family Residence is an elite family-format residential complex located on the Black Sea, in the suburbs of Batumi, Gonio's cleanest beach. The road to the cent will take 15 minutes. The complex looks exquisite and aesthetic. French balconies give a special charm to the complex. The advantages of the complex are in its purest water area, the best beaches and the protected area. Locating is far from motorways and various other pollution. Apartments provided: 1-room - 46.85 – 77.8 sq.m. 2-room - from 86.9 sq.m. Ceiling height - 3.2 m. The house provides waterproofing and thermal insulation of the foundation and floors. External walls are made of refractory brick. Each apartment provides an open balcony. The basic equipment of apartments includes furniture of rooms, installation of equipment, panoramic windows and entrance doors. Infrastructure in the complex: - Spa - zone; - A restaurant; - Wine cellar; - Billiard room; - The bathhouse; - Fitness - center; - Pool; - Berbeku zone; - Mini golf; - Underground parking. The complex is located with different infrastructure within walking distance, such as: educational institutions, medical institutions, supermarkets, bank branches, restaurants, Gonio Mosque, and an Orthodox church. Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Wyndham Laguna
Residential complex Wyndham Laguna
Gonio, Georgia
from
€113,002
Area 31–58 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Laguna is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Max Holding Gonio
Residential complex Max Holding Gonio
Gonio, Georgia
from
€35,087
Area 28–39 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Apartments with a large selection of opportunities in the modern apartment hotel Max Holding Gonio. Premium apartments with two layout options: studio and studio with one bedroom ( 28.4 - 39.3 sq.m ). In the finishing. The location of apartments in the beautiful suburb of Gonio with the cleanest beaches and mountains. Ideal for permanent residence and investment. Gas. With a yield of 7% per year. The minimum down payment is 30% with an interest-free installment of 12 months. The complex is built of 6 floors. Includes a variety of infrastructure that provides comfortable accommodation for any age. Infrastructure: - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities; - Airport; - Supermarket; - Cafes, restaurants; - Bank branches; - Shopping center; - Parks; - Mosque. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Georgia for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 7-10%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Georgia is growing in price by about 16%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Brokers in Georgia, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Georgia for you! Legal support as a gift!
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Residences
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Residences
Gonio, Georgia
from
€91,424
Area 37–50 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Family club Location — Gonio!!! Wyndham hotel with full infrastructure for families, Two cases are divided into three blocks: 1武 ⁇ block exclusively for living and relaxing/ 2म ⁇ block mixed, which will allow the owner to transfer his real estate to the management for the period for which he himself wishes 3 म ⁇ block hotel Apartments are sold turnkey. Down payment 30% Installment for 30 months. Payment by month / quarterly. Delivery of the first quarter of 2025 Closed private territory. Two small buildings in the architectural style of luxury modernity with landscaped area and outdoor pool All-Inclusive service. In addition to food and drinks, guests and owners will have access to 42 infrastructure facilities that meet any needs for recreation and entertainment. The only hotel residence in Georgia, which has an isolated block for permanent residence. You are buying a residence in the largest hotel complex in Western Georgia under the elite international brand — Wyndham Grand Residences. Batumi's first hotel with full infrastructure for families. Full infrastructure at 10,000 m2 Built according to the highest standards of international luxury brand and luxury housing Served by the largest manager company in the world — Aimbridge Hospitality WRITE TO ME - I RESPONSE TO ALL ISSUES AND SELECTING THE REAL ESTATE TO BE UNDERSTANDED TO YOU!
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Gonio, Georgia
from
€33,642
Area 89 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Black Sea Line Residence is a new elite residential complex with modern apartment layouts located in Gonio, 200 meters from the Black Sea and 10 km from the center of Batumi. Gonio is a suburb with clean beaches and modern infrastructure. The building consists of 7 floors. Green, safe materials that meet modern standards are used. The house has two silent passenger elevators. The LCD presents apartments with the necessary furniture from 29 to 49 square meters. m. Apartment studio and with one bedroom. Also in the apartment there are open balconies with bewitching views of the mountains and the sea. The complex has its own outdoor pool. There is also a cafe on the roof with a panorama and bewitching views. LCD equipped with landscaping. The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Residential complex Villy v ekologichno chistom rayone
Gonio, Georgia
from
€266,098
Area 180–600 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Kvariarti is a complex of apartments from private villas in the suburb of Batumi, next to the cleanest beaches of Gonio. The road to the center will take 15 minutes. The villas are located in an environmentally friendly area of Gonio with green areas, the smell of the sea and mountains. The height of the villas is 2 floors and an open terrace. The villas are represented by an area of 180 sq.m. in the black finish. Each villa provides an open balcony. Infrastructure: - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Shops; - Beauty salon; - Bank branches. Gonio is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks na beregu morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€60,490
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The elite residential complex Residence from the Gumbati developer, located on the seafront, 15 minutes from the center of Batumi. With its own modern infrastructure. Residence consists of a twelve-story building with two entrances. The building attracts with its modern architectural solution. The apartment can be purchased by a studio or one- or two-room layout. The price includes the repair and installation of the necessary furniture and equipment. The complex has video surveillance. The reception is open around the clock for a comfortable stay and relaxation. On the territory of the LCD there are entertainment areas and two-story underground parking. The territory is landscaped. Infrastructure: - Spa; - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Outdoor pool; - Lounge bar; - Open air cinema; - Fitness center; - Shops. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Georgia! Consultation is FREE!
Apart - hotel Boulevard Point
Apart - hotel Boulevard Point
Adlia, Georgia
from
€20,185
Area 49–93 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
15-story apart-hotel on the new boulevard 300 meters from the sea. The complex includes: Isolated area, Apartments of different sizes, Underground and aboveground parking for 106 places, Infrastructure, Terrace with a fitness center and an outdoor pool, Spa, Cafe, Garden, Multifunctional reception Apartments are delivered turnkey with furniture and appliances Project Infrastructure The goal of the Gumbati Group is to create a modern infrastructure system and provide hotel-type services that will provide maximum comfort to both apartment owners and their guests. Apartment management All apartment owners will be involved in the electronic control system, according to which the owner receives detailed information about visitors, their rental period, price and income. The management company also supports and oversees the infrastructure of the complex. Entry into the rental system The management company and the owner of the apartment conclude « management agreement », according to which the management company undertakes to lease the apartments and fulfill all conditions. Price policy Cost of apartment management services: The company's tariff for apartment management services is 35% of the income received, and the owner’s income is 65%. Construction stages 90% of monolithic work completed. At the next stage, the roof and external facade will be equipped
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Apart - hotel Wyndham Grand Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from
€76,203
Area 31–101 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2024
The Wyndham Grand Aqua is a high-quality asset that has been developed by European Village in Batumi with direct access to the beach, and is the first Hotel complex of an all-inclusive type in Georgia! This project offers a range of luxurious amenities and services, including an aqua zone with seawater, a spa and massage room, a restaurant and café, a wine cellar and market, a gym, medical office and sanatorium services, a conference room, children’s animation, and a business center. Branded residences are a popular trend in the rental property market because they are associated with well-known international hotel brands and offer high standards of quality and service. These factors contribute to the attractiveness of the Wyndham Grand Aqua and increase its occupancy rates, which makes the investment into this project even more promising!
Club house Sfero Garden
Club house Sfero Garden
Gonio, Georgia
from
€27,180
Area 23–46 m²
19 properties 19
Completion date: 2024
Start of sales from the developer! The 6-storey Club House is located 3 minutes from the main embankment in Gonio. The guarded territory of the residential complex with Parking for cars, an outdoor swimming pool with a terrace and sun loungers, a green area, a bar-restaurant with panoramic sea views on the top floor. Apartments from 23 to 46 m2 in a green frame. Gonio is a comfortable place that is chosen for a family holiday, surrounded by nature.High-quality construction according to European standards from a reliable developer. The house is already 65% built, getting the keys in 7 months! The apartments can be used for personal use all year round, or rented out with a guaranteed income! Possible installments from the developer 0% without overpayments, credit. 
Residential complex Club House
Residential complex Club House
Gonio, Georgia
from
€76,978
Area 32–151 m²
7 properties 7
Completion date: 2023
Agency: Geo Estate
Club House — luxury family residences with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Residential complex Taunhausy premium-klassa
Gonio, Georgia
from
€336,743
Area 130–151 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! The Wyndham Grand Riviera residential complex provides the only premium townhouses located on the first line of Gonio Beach. This is a prestigious suburb in southern Batumi. This is where the cleanest Black Sea beach is located. The atmosphere in Gonio carries peace, life without fuss and noise. The complex has a unique location. 15 minutes to the center of Batumi. Townhouses with an area of 130 and 151 m2. On three floors there are three spacious bedrooms, a terrace with panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Each townhouse has a modern finish, exclusive internal infrastructure. The reception area has a recreation area and a parking space. Infrastructure: - 12 restaurants, cafes, bars; - Massage rooms, mud clinic; - 2 fitness centers; - Shuttles to the sea and to the city; - Children's park; - 7 pools; - Layouts and eco-lap; - Conference room; - Dry cleaning; - Delivery of medicines and products. Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Residential quarter Gumbati Residence
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€1,283
Area 66 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Gumbati Grupp
The investment apartments on the first coastline "Gumbati Residence" are a series of completed "turnkey" apartments of different sizes, fully ready for living. You do not need to make repairs, everything has already been taken care of for you - the apartments have all the necessary furniture and household appliances. The territory of the complex includes a furnished beach with a comfortable seating area, on which are located: - a restaurant, - a volleyball court - an open pool. Also on site are: - an open-air theater, - a casino, - a 2000 sq.m. green garden, - a gym & spa complex, - bungalows and an outdoor pool.
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Family Club
Gonio, Georgia
from
€91,424
Completion date: 2025
Wyndham Grand Residence FAMILY CLUB is a new premium complex from the European Village, being developed in the ecologically cleanest part of Batumi — a village called Gonio. This is the first-of-its-kind club-style complex in Georgia, being a part of a huge Wyndham Hotel & Resorts network. This luxurious family-friendly complex will offer 90 premium amenities for residents, tourists, and their children, making it an attractive investment opportunity with high guaranteed returns written in the contract and with a unique buyback option by the increased price after 3 years. By being a part of the Wyndham network the investors can also count on guaranteed ROI written strictly in the contract. By being a part of a branded hotel, it has an advantage over any other hotel complexes by having higher occupancy rates, which makes the investment in this kind of complex very competitive in the region. Investors can also count on a buyback option after 3 years. Contact us for more information!
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Residence Wyndham Grand Residences Aqua
Gonio, Georgia
from
€61,773
Completion date: 2025
Developer: European Village
Wyndham World Brand Apartment with guaranteed returns and capitalization of at least 30% per year. This is Georgia's first All Inclusive – resort under the elite brand Wyndham Grand Residences. Become a co-owner of the world elite hotel business! We have gathered all the best in the hotel complex of Hotel City Created on the principle of « resort city » All Inclusive. Under the most elite brand of Wyndham Grand Residences, world hotel leader Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Managed by the world's leading hotel operator From a quality-leading construction according to Forbes developer European Village. In the elite area of Batumi – with the cleanest water area and ecology. With the most saturated elite infrastructure of 10,000 m ², consisting of 42 objects: SPA, restaurants, children's parks and even a helipad. The only offer, including projected income - 13% and guaranteed income - 5%, as well as return buyback at an increased price.
Residential complex Thom Tower
Residential complex Thom Tower
Gonio, Georgia
from
€37,000
Area 22–39 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! New apartments in an elite residential complex, Thom Tower, located in the popular suburb of Gonio. Cozy apartments with two layouts: studio and studio with 1 bedroom ( 22 and 39.6 sq.m. ). Fully furnished with complete repairs, large windows and an open balcony with sea and mountain views. The apartments have central heating. The down payment is 50%, there is also the opportunity to issue an installment plan without interest for 24 months. The complex consists of 11 floors. There is a lot of greenery on the territory. Develop social infrastructure within walking distance. Gonio has the cleanest beaches and beautiful mountain views. The complex is attractive for investment. Average return on 7% Infrastructure: - Cafes, restaurants, bars. - Playgrounds; - Medical facilities; - 15 minutes from the center of Batumi; - Educational institutions; - SPA and fitness center. Why is it beneficial for you: - We will select real estate in Georgia for your budget and wishes completely FREE; - The average return on rental apartments in the year is 7-10%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence; - Real estate in Georgia is growing in price by about 16%; - We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices; - We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate; - Brokers in Georgia, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries; - Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country; - Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift; - Interest-free comfortable installments. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Georgia for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex Kompleks na pervoy linii morya
Residential complex Kompleks na pervoy linii morya
Gonio, Georgia
from
€65,249
Area 32 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Wyndham Grand Aqua is a new residential complex located on the first line of the sea in the tourist area of Batumi, Gogno. All apartments are created to the highest standards of the Wyndham Grand brand. Wyndham Grand is the most prestigious brand in the Wyndham collection. There are only 65 such hotels in the world. Apartments of this level guarantee unsurpassed comfort and service. Complex infrastructure: - SPA; - Cafe; - A restaurant; - Water aquazone; - Wine cellar; - Massage room; - Playground; - Children's animation center; - Finnish sauna; - Gym; - Japanese bath; - Russian bath; - Hammam; - Excursion center; - Conference room; - Market. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects of Georgia for your budget and wishes!
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Residential quarter European Village Elite
Gonio, Georgia
from
€313,585
Area 320 m²
2 properties 2
Developer: European Village
Batumi-unique project The town of European Village has already been nicknamed Batumi Rublevka, and this is no coincidence. The combination of these factors makes the complex exceptional: The flimsy of the sea is real 500 meters. Panoramic sea views, mountain views and a garden from each house. Design high-quality repairs. Open view roof terrace with a face-to-face for relaxation. Warranty for all types of work in the house. An individual plot with landscape design, fruit, coniferous and decorative stands. Environment materials - ceramic block, natural stone, marble in the interior and exterior of houses. Construction is carried out carefully to nature - we have retained the maximum number of trees on the built-up site. Wall thickness 40 cm from a ceramic block with hydro and thermal insulation. The plot is more than 400 m2. Individual pools for each villa. Planning and arrangement of the house according to the individual wishes of the buyer (with early booking). Persian marble design fireplace. Real Finnish sauna. Full service of the villa - cleaning of the house and courtyard, security, plant care (at the request of the owner). Each owner of the villa is a European Village concierge service - a personal assistant who will help pay bills, book tickets, book a hotel, apply for a residence permit, and help resolve any other issues related to issues of everyday life or your business in Georgia. Serving the villa at the request of the owner - gardening, cleaning the territory, cleaning, rental management, All inclusive service. Spacious fireplace room over 50 m2 and 4 bedrooms + separate kitchen (16 m2) or an additional fifth bedroom. https://youtu.be/WlK_HY5TXr8
Residential complex Wyndham Panorama
Residential complex Wyndham Panorama
Gonio, Georgia
from
€355,956
Area 130–151 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Panorama — luxury townhouses with panoramic sea views. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Residential complex Wyndham Deluxe
Residential complex Wyndham Deluxe
Gonio, Georgia
from
€77,691
Area 30–58 m²
13 properties 13
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
Wyndham Deluxe is a 5* hotel complex with an international management company. The complex is located on the first line of the coast, and the infrastructure includes a rooftop lounge bar, fitness, restaurant, conference rooms, an outdoor pool, a casino, and a private beach.
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Apartment building ROYAL RESIDENCE
Adlia, Georgia
from
€36,405
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Gulfstream
Royal Residence — on the shores of the black sea, located in the area of the new boulevard of Batumi, Georgia on ul. Nizharadze. The complex will be built in an environmentally friendly and quiet place, 2 minutes walk to the sea. 100m. Prices depend on the type of apartment, floor and payment system. This project is under construction and is operational in 2024. At this stage, construction of the 10th floor is underway. we have an interest-free installment for 30 months. LCD “ Royal Residence ” will include : Upstairs pool with panoramic views Reception 24 hours Cafes / bars Fitness center ( discount on subscription ) Entertainment area Security / video surveillance 24 hours Supermarket and shops Playground We offer apartments in the state of the so-called white frame, which includes: the iron front door ( refractory, soundproof ), windows and doors made of metal plastic with the European opening option and mosquito net, internal partitions, processed ( white ) walls and floors, electrical wiring, wiring « wet » points, general heating system, access to a natural gas network, fire protection. The parties agree that the ( system of net accounting for gas, water and electricity ) will be carried out at the buyer's expense. Interest-free installment for 24 months ( only 20% down payment is possible! ). The legal obligations of the developer to surrender the — facility at the end of 2025, but the developer is ahead of schedule and plans to hand over the facility at the end of 2025. Interest-free installment for 24 months ( only 20% down payment is possible! ). The legal obligations of the developer to surrender the — facility at the end of 2025, but the developer is ahead of schedule and plans to hand over the facility at the end of 2024. At the moment, 17 out of 20 floors have already been built. At the same time, from the bottom up, partitions, glazing are already being built, and even apartments in a white frame are being formed. An example of high quality building materials — is the use of ceramic brick for better noise insulation. Apartments from 33.90 m2 to 69.70 Price per m2 from 1130 $ to 1750 $ ( white frame ) We are a real estate agency « Gulfstream » cooperating with this developer and buying this object through us, you will pay as much as you would pay the developer, but you will receive additional service. For example, we will tell you about the minuses of the ( object if any ), and we can also try to provide you with a discount on the price of the developer! We provide free consultation.
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Mnatobi, Georgia
from
€275,602
Area 230–1 247 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Feria is a villa in a modern architectural style, located in the village of Feriya, in the popular suburb of Batumi. The villas are located in a quiet and comfortable place with landscaped areas and greened nature. A 20-minute drive from the center of Batumi and a diverse infrastructure. The villas are presented in the black finish with modern layouts: a studio and 3 bedrooms with a spacious area of 270 sq.m. Each villa owns an outdoor rooftop terrace, from where you can enjoy stunning views of the mountains and the sea. Infrastructure: - Water park; - Embankment; - Shopping center; - Cafes and restaurants; - Fitness center; - Educational institutions; - Medical facilities. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Georgia for free!
Residential complex Garden Residence
Residential complex Garden Residence
Gonio, Georgia
from
€111,482
Area 38–148 m²
28 properties 28
Completion date: 2025
Agency: Geo Estate
Garden Residence is a luxury 5* hotel complex with All-inclusive services from Wyndham. The infrastructure of the complex is 15,000 m2 and consists of swimming pools, restaurants, fitness and spa centers, physiotherapy clinics, playgrounds, parks, a heliport, and much more. Professional management company Ambridge Hospitality, guaranteed income, buyback function at an increased price, and high capitalization - 30% per year.
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Apartment building Euro Palace Gonio
Kvariati, Georgia
Price on request
Area 33–42 m²
2 properties 2
Developer: LTD EVROMSHENI
Construction company LTD “EVROMSHENI” was established in 2014 and its main work is construction. The company offers comfortable and high quality flats built according to modern standards. Our purpose is to perform work with high quality and do it in strictly planed schedule, with 24 hours security service. The project is totally financed! Gonio is popular historic,touristic and commercial seaside destination on the south-eastern coast of the Black Sea, just 10 km away from Batumi which offers a new level of resort lifestyle and It will be an international standard leisure-led mixed-use destination. Apartments in a 14-storey elite house, Premium class with a white frame, 200 meters from the sea, underground parking with an area of 2,500 square meters, commercial and office space, recreation area, With a panoramic view of the sea and mountains, a swimming pool, a playground for children and a bar on the terrace. The completed project is characterized by modern facades and apartments with a wide selection. The project provides for apartments of different sizes and their individual planning. ✔ Completed building facade ✔ Surfaced entrance ✔ Flat’s entrance doors ✔ 4 Elevator ✔ Free Swimming pool ✔ Free underground parking ✔ Hot and cold water systems ✔ Tightened floor ✔ Internal wiring ✔ European quality plastic windows ✔ Facade covered with heat-insulated tiles Free swimming Pool for residents
Residential complex Panorama Batumi
Residential complex Panorama Batumi
Kvariati, Georgia
from
€75,142
Area 36–83 m²
5 properties 5
Agency: Geo Estate
The residential complex Panorama Batumi is located at a distance of 50 meters from the sea. Complex infrastructure: private beach, infinity pool, restaurant, fitness, sauna, lounge, bar, wine tasting room, laundry, and reception. The complex has a professional management company.

Apartments in new building in Batumi: comfortable accommodation in the Black Sea resort

Batumi is a cozy little town in southwest Georgia. It is one of the most popular Georgian resort cities thanks to its location on the shore of the Black Sea, nice weather, and comfortable beaches. Many tourists get fascinated by the beauty of Batumi and decide to buy apartments and houses to reside here permanently.

Real estate market

Apartments in new buildings in Batumi are in particular demand among locals and foreigners. Such real estate is attractive due to its novelty, spacious layouts, and high-quality service. The property is sold in shell and core or vanilla shell condition. This way future owners can choose finishing materials and create interior designs of properties themselves.

For those who want to move into an apartment right away, the Realting.com platform provides many new buildings in Batumi with fully renovated flats. Many properties go with furniture and household appliances. This is very convenient for foreigners who can buy apartments with all the necessary amenities and instantly start exploring the natural beauty of Batumi.

Why is it worth buying a new-built?

There are many obvious advantages for investors to buying apartments in a new building from a developer in Batumi:

  • High profitability. An apartment purchased at the groundbreaking stage can be profitably resold a few months later. It will be 20-30% more expensive after the building is put into operation.
  • Getting a mortgage for the housing. Georgian banks are willing to provide investors, including foreign ones, with favorable terms of a mortgage.
  • Increased demand from tenants. You can rent out the purchased apartment right away and make a profit.
  • High level of service. New buildings in Batumi are complexes with spas, swimming pools, underground parking, and other amenities.

The cost of properties

Real estate in the new complexes of Batumi is inexpensive. One square meter costs an average of €700-€1000. Apartments on the Black Sea shore are more expensive. Their price on the Realting.com platform can vary from €1000 to €1500 per square meter.

Take into account that foreigners get a residence permit in Georgia when buying local real estate worth more than $100,000. It is valid for 12 months. However, foreigners can renew their status multiple times if they have real estate in Georgia.

An apartment in Batumi is a profitable investment in the future. A purchased apartment is great for living and renting. Investors who want to get a high income should consider buying real estate by the sea: these are the most liquid properties in Batumi.

Realting.com
Go