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Short-term rental houses in Greece

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5 properties total found
For rent traditional stone detached house of 70 sq.m. in the area of ​​Giannakides, Aegina. in Municipality of Aegina, Greece
For rent traditional stone detached house of 70 sq.m. in the area of ​​Giannakides, Aegina.
Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For rent traditional stone detached house of 70 sq.m. in the area of ​​Giannakides, Aegina. …
Price on request
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Villa Nikitas in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa Nikitas
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Villa Nikitas is a delightful property set above the popular town of Agios Nikitas. Its elev…
$220
per night
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4 bedroom house in Kefalas, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautifully restored 200-year-old and 300m2 villa sits on a very big plot in the heart …
$632
per night
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3 bedroom bungalow in Αlmyrida, Greece
3 bedroom bungalow
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
This three bedroom apartment is ideally located for beach holiday, being situated a four min…
$316
per night
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5 bedroom villa in Pefkochori, Greece
5 bedroom villa
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 280 m²
Number of floors 3
With its glorious natural scenery, excellent climate, welcoming culture, and excellent stand…
$655
per night
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