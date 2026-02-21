Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Diavata
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Diavata, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Delta Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Delta Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 4t…
$153,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Diavata, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go