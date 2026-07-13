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Apartments in Oraiokastro, Greece

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale apartment of 200 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loc…
$527,674
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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