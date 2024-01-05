Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Ierissos
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ierissos, Greece

2 BHK
3
3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
9 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
9 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Ierissos village 550 meters from the great beach. Th…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The apartment is located 160 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Roda. The apartment is locat…
€235,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3019 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €350.000 . T…
€350,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with city view in Nautilus, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€205,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view in Nautilus, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir