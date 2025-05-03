Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Greece

Macedonia and Thrace
59
Kavala Municipality
58
Kavala
54
Warehouse 41 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 41 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Rent a shop located in the center of Kavala in one of the most commercial dramas in the city…
$526
per month
Warehouse 86 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 86 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 43sq.m. plus 43sq.m. loft legal. Located in a very central poi…
$736
per month
Office 120 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 120 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΝΠ756). Another …
$841
per month
Office 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 50 sq.m. in very good condition, in the most central part of…
$631
per month
Warehouse 135 m² in Nea Karvali, Greece
Warehouse 135 m²
Nea Karvali, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Store for rent in Nea Karvali, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No 2331). Anoth…
$315
per month
Warehouse 95 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 95 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for rent 95 sq.m. in a very central point of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Krenides, Greece
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Krenides, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
BUILDING OF 2000 sq.m. on 4 levels. Main store of 500 sq.m. ground floor and 500 sq.m. loft …
$2,629
per month
Office 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 35 sq.m. on the 1st floor with elevator. It consists of 1 ro…
$421
per month
Office 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Kavala Prefecture, Kavala: For rent Office 60sq.m. facade on the 3rd floor of a building in …
$347
per month
Warehouse 33 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 33 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 33 sq.m. which is located in a very central part of the city a…
$315
per month
Warehouse 100 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 100 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 100 sq.m. which is located in a very central point of the mark…
$631
per month
Commercial property 880 m² in Polystylo, Greece
Commercial property 880 m²
Polystylo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 880 m²
Filippoi, Polystylo: Business building for rent 880 sq.m. in 4000 sq.m. frontage plot on the…
$3,406
per month
Warehouse 110 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 110 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 110 sq.m. in a very central location of the market and the cit…
$1,322
per month
Warehouse 88 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 88 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Kavala, Center: ground floor shop for rent 44 sqm with WC and mezzanine 44 sqm ready for use…
$421
per month
Warehouse 85 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 85 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 85sq.m. with a facade of 3m. on the ground floor (3 levels) in…
$736
per month
Warehouse 35 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 35 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Kavala, Center: For rent Shop 35sq.m. with a loft of 34sq.m. in a very central location of t…
$683
per month
Office 200 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 200 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Kavala, Center: Office of 200 sq.m. on the 1st floor with electric heating. It consists of 1…
$2,313
per month
Office 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 50 sq.m. on the 2nd floor without elevator, in a very centra…
$274
per month
Warehouse 60 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 60 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 60 sq.m. located in a very central part of the market, on one …
$526
per month
Warehouse 324 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 324 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 324 m²
Kavala, Ag. Pavlos: Renovated Store for rent 324 sq.m. facade on a 3-level ground floor that…
$473
per month
Office 30 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 30 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Office for rent 30 sq.m. on the 2nd floor in a very central location. It con…
$263
per month
Office 250 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 250 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Floor 2
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΝΠ770). Another …
$841
per month
Warehouse 122 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 122 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 122 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 122 sq.m. located in a very central point of the city and the …
$1,157
per month
Warehouse 685 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 685 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 685 m²
Kavala, Center: Store of 684.5 sq.m. down town. It consists of 268.5 sqm ground floor space …
$1,577
per month
Warehouse 53 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 53 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Area 53 m²
Kavala, Dexameni: For rent fully renovated Shop 53 sq.m. facade on the ground floor without …
$368
per month
Office 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Office 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Office for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 600€ (Listing No 815). Another pr…
$631
per month
Warehouse 50 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 50 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for rent 50 sq.m. facade located in a very central part of the market. …
$1,052
per month
Warehouse 74 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 74 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Store for rent in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.150€ (Listing No ΝΠ459). Another…
$1,189
per month
Warehouse 26 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 26 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 26 m²
Store for rent in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 350€ (Listing No ΝΠ767). Anoth…
$368
per month
Warehouse 140 m² in Kavala Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 140 m²
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Kavala, Center: Central STORE for rent in a very privileged location, 40 sq m +40 basement +…
$2,103
per month
