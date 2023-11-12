Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kassandria, Greece

Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Gorgeous new complex move-in ready in the thriving town of Kalithea with 60 sq meters of liv…
€175,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/1
It consists of two separate apartments: 2nd floor 65 sq m: living - dining room, 2 bedrooms,…
€290,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
1 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS4160 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €180.000 . This 13…
€180,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with appliances in Fourka, Greece
1 room apartment with furniture, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Gorgeous one-bedroom apartment for sale with 30 sq meters of living area plus balcony.  The …
€82,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Ideal apartment with 45 sq meters of living space built in 2000.  The home boasts one bedroo…
€83,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Fourka, Greece
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Ideal investment property for rental income with 2 homes or ideal for a large family close t…
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Fourka, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Gorgeous apartment very handy for children, seniors, and pets near the sandy beach in the th…
€120,000
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Fourka, Greece
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
Wonderful summer living with this home including 45 sq meters of living area. The home boast…
€68,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating in Kassandria, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/16
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in one of the popular areas of the city of Grodno, on Wh…
€43,842
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with appliances in Fourka, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
€90,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment ideal for rental income or your holiday destination in the thriving seaside town o…
€79,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€125,000
3 room apartment with city view in Kassandria, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€75,000
3 room apartment in Kassandria, Greece
3 room apartment
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
This apartment is located in Kassandria town, where people live all year round. The distance…
€75,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
4 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3965 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €280.000 . This 130 …
€280,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Large home on 3 floors in a quiet location built in 2009. The home boasts 130 sq meters incl…
€280,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ideal Home for permanent or summer living in the heart of Kalithea Halkidiki, the town that …
€250,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Fourka, Greece
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
This versatile maisonette is surrounded by the pine tree-covered hills of Skala Fourka, 100 …
€430,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS3321 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €160.000 . This 60 sq…
€160,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: HPS3322 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €175.000 . This 60 s…
€175,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€150,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS749 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €700.000 . This 340 s…
€700,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This second-floor apartment with brilliant sea views is nestled in a protected apartment com…
€129,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€150,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the gro…
€150,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€120,000
