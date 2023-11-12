UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Kassandria
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Kassandria, Greece
40 properties total found
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Gorgeous new complex move-in ready in the thriving town of Kalithea with 60 sq meters of liv…
€175,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
6
2
150 m²
3/1
It consists of two separate apartments: 2nd floor 65 sq m: living - dining room, 2 bedrooms,…
€290,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
42 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
36 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€93,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4
1
130 m²
Property Code: HPS4160 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €180.000 . This 13…
€180,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
1
1
Gorgeous one-bedroom apartment for sale with 30 sq meters of living area plus balcony. The …
€82,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
1
1
Ideal apartment with 45 sq meters of living space built in 2000. The home boasts one bedroo…
€83,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Fourka, Greece
3
3
Ideal investment property for rental income with 2 homes or ideal for a large family close t…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Fourka, Greece
2
1
Gorgeous apartment very handy for children, seniors, and pets near the sandy beach in the th…
€120,000
Recommend
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
Wonderful summer living with this home including 45 sq meters of living area. The home boast…
€68,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with central heating
Kassandria, Greece
2
1
60 m²
10/16
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in one of the popular areas of the city of Grodno, on Wh…
€43,842
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with appliances
Fourka, Greece
2
1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
€90,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, in city center
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
Apartment ideal for rental income or your holiday destination in the thriving seaside town o…
€79,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
3
1
64 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€125,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with city view
Kassandria, Greece
4
1
100 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on t…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kassandria, Greece
3
1
150 m²
This apartment is located in Kassandria town, where people live all year round. The distance…
€75,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
45 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4
5
130 m²
Property Code: HPS3965 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €280.000 . This 130 …
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3
1
50 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€110,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
4
5
130 m²
Large home on 3 floors in a quiet location built in 2009. The home boasts 130 sq meters incl…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kallithea, Greece
2
2
90 m²
Ideal Home for permanent or summer living in the heart of Kalithea Halkidiki, the town that …
€250,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Fourka, Greece
4
3
125 m²
This versatile maisonette is surrounded by the pine tree-covered hills of Skala Fourka, 100 …
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
60 m²
Property Code: HPS3321 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €160.000 . This 60 sq…
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
60 m²
Property Code: HPS3322 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €175.000 . This 60 s…
€175,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3
1
63 m²
1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€150,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
2
2
340 m²
Property Code: HPS749 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €700.000 . This 340 s…
€700,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
2
1
This second-floor apartment with brilliant sea views is nestled in a protected apartment com…
€129,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
5
2
100 m²
1
For sale duplex of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the gro…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
4
96 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€120,000
Recommend
