Apartments for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

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Apartments in Nea Michaniona, Greece

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5 properties total found
Apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 91 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 91 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is locate…
$196,998
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loc…
$177,676
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$185,371
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Area 125 m²
For sale duplex of 125 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens …
$319,918
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$159,396
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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