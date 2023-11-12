Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Michaniona
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

2 BHK
8
3 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€70,000
1 room apartment in Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€84,000
2 room apartment with city view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€100,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€120,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€128,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Price on request
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Price on request
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Price on request
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
2 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
2 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 62 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€85,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir