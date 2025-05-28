Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Veria Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Veria Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Veria Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Veria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$114,840
2 bedroom apartment in Veria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Veria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$87,674
1 bedroom apartment in Veria Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 70 square meters in northern Greece. The apartment is located on the s…
$119,703
2 bedroom apartment in Veria Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Veria Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment for sale with an area of 92 square meters in northern Greece. The apartment is loc…
$95,762
