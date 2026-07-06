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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Greece

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3 properties total found
Ground floor apartment for rent 30 sq.m. just a few minutes from the sea in the area of ​​Perdika. in Perdika, Greece
Ground floor apartment for rent 30 sq.m. just a few minutes from the sea in the area of ​​Perdika.
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Ground floor apartment for rent 30 sq.m. just a few minutes from the sea in the area of ​​Pe…
Price on request
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Comfortable studio of 23 sq.m. with private yard ideal for relaxing holidays in Perdika. in Perdika, Greece
Comfortable studio of 23 sq.m. with private yard ideal for relaxing holidays in Perdika.
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Comfortable studio of 23 sq.m. with private yard ideal for relaxing holidays in Perdika. The…
Price on request
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For rent first floor apartment 70 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Perdika. in Perdika, Greece
For rent first floor apartment 70 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Perdika.
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For rent first floor apartment 70 sq.m. in Aegina in the area of ​​Perdika. Ideal for fam…
Price on request
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