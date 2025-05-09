Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Deryneia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Deryneia, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Nestled in the serene surroundings of Deryneia, this exclusive development comprises seven m…
$347,949
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Nestled in the serene surroundings of Deryneia, this exclusive development comprises seven m…
$325,501
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Introducing an exceptional Development featuring four semi-detached houses, nestled in a rem…
$301,839
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Introducing an exceptional Development featuring four semi-detached houses, nestled in a rem…
$293,153
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Deryneia, Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
3-room apartments 81 m ² In the center of Famagusta. The complex is located in a quiet, calm…
$100,035
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This spacious 5-bedroom villa is located in Deryneia area, in a quiet neighborhood. Firstly,…
$502,329
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Introducing an exceptional Development featuring four semi-detached houses, nestled in a rem…
$304,010
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Traditional Style and spacious Four Bedroom Villa located in the village of Dherynia with La…
$409,033
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
A spacious 4-bedroom Villa located in Deryneia area, in a quite neighborhood. Firstly, the v…
$434,300
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Deryneia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Introducing a Spectacular 4-Bedroom Luxury Villa in Deryneia - A Vision of Elegance and Comf…
$955,460
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go