Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Kepez
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Kepez, Turkey
1 BHK
31
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
11
Apartment
Clear all
91 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
2
1
48 m²
€135,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
3
1
67 m²
€144,000
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€318,848
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€318,848
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€175,556
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€183,148
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€413,743
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€214,937
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€110,078
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
5
Properties in Complex with Modern Architecture in Antalya Kepez These properties for sale in…
€109,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Kepez, Turkey
2
59 m²
The project will be built on a plot of 7371 square meters. m. and consist of 3 blocks of onl…
€155,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Kepez, Turkey
3
84 m²
11
New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turk…
€229,872
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
3
69 m²
14
Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey The r…
€123,461
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
3
110 m²
10
New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments…
€240,412
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kepez, Turkey
4
2
120 m²
9
Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 Apartments with Easy-Payment Plan in Kepez Antalya apartments for sale …
€703,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kepez, Turkey
3
2
90 m²
9
Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 Apartments with Easy-Payment Plan in Kepez Antalya apartments for sale …
€513,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
5
3
209 m²
9
Contemporary Apartments in Turkey’s Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The apar…
€551,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
9
Contemporary Apartments in Turkey’s Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The apar…
€381,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
3
1
84 m²
9
Contemporary Apartments in Turkey’s Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The apar…
€220,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
2
1
63 m²
9
Contemporary Apartments in Turkey’s Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The apar…
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
3
1
111 m²
7
1+1 and 2+1 Flats in the Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The flats are locat…
€267,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
2
1
57 m²
7
1+1 and 2+1 Flats in the Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The flats are locat…
€149,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
9
Beautifully-Designed 1+1 Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in Kepez Apartments ar…
€304,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
3
Apartments for Sale in a Project with Natural Gas Infrastructure in Antalya Varsak Apartment…
€75,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
4
2
115 m²
3
New Real Estate for Sale in a New Complex in Antalya Kepez The real estate in Antalya is loc…
€129,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
3
Well-Located Brand New Properties for Sale in Antalya Kepez The properties are situated in t…
€182,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
3
1
70 m²
3
Well-Located Brand New Properties for Sale in Antalya Kepez The properties are situated in t…
€88,500
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
4
2
160 m²
2
Spacious Apartments for Sale with Apart Kitchens in Esentepe, Kepez The apartments are locat…
€144,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
3
2
90 m²
6
Apartments with En-suite Bathrooms in the Baraj Neighborhood in Antalya The apartments to bu…
€187,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
2
1
59 m²
6
Apartments with En-suite Bathrooms in the Baraj Neighborhood in Antalya The apartments to bu…
€147,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
