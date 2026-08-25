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Apartments for sale in Kepez, Turkey

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1 BHK
28
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34
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248 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 163 m²
Spacious apartments with panoramic views of Antalya - from 150 to 227 m2Live in Antalya, but…
$441 719
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
We are pleased to present these stylish two-bedroom apartments for sale in Altıntaş, one of …
$403 970
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
$245 000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments for Sale 60 m from the Tram in Antalya Kepez Kepez is one of Antalya’s most sough…
$207 895
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4 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kepez Çankaya Antalya continues to be a top location fo…
$207 895
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 50m², €74,000Apartment, 2+1, 100m², €108,000Apartment, 3+1 (Garden…
$85 151
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartments in a New Project with Two Parking Areas in Kepez, Antalya The Çankaya neighborhoo…
$121 412
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 2+1Floor: 1, , 100m², €291,000Welcome to the epitome of contemporary li…
$334 849
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 5
Properties in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya Altınova The properties are located in t…
$128 765
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$313 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Mountain and Sea Views Close to Antalya City Hospital in Antalya Kepez Kepez…
$111 489
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1 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Installment Flats for Sale 250 m from the D-400 Highway in Kepez, Antalya The apartments in …
$72 964
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3 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
$3,66M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Apartments in a New Project with Two Parking Areas in Kepez, Antalya The Çankaya neighborhoo…
$233 484
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Flats with Balconies or Terraces with Communal Pool in Altınova Antalya Altınova Neighborhoo…
$172 778
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3 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/6
$5,22M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea and City View Apartments in Çankaya Neighborhood, Kepez, Antalya The apartments are loca…
$369 168
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and Parking in Antalya Kepez Apartments for sale ar…
$103 948
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Artemis Residence
$245 000
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with En-Suite Bathrooms and Separate Kitchens in Fevzi Çakmak Neighborhood, Kepez…
$187 955
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Flats in a Project Near the Airport and Shopping Mall in Antalya Flats are located in the Gö…
$162 059
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Flats Close to Antalya City Hospital in Çankaya, Kepez These flats are located in Çan…
$177 448
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
1-Bedroom Apartments for Sale 200 Meters from the Tram in Kepez, Antalya Antalya’s Kepez dis…
$74 715
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and Parking in Antalya Kepez Apartments for sale ar…
$187 955
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Properties in a Secure Complex with Pool in Antalya Altınova The properties are located in t…
$84 324
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kepez Çankaya Antalya continues to be a top location fo…
$117 910
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2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Metropol Residences
$138 652
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Apartment in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
These modern flats are located in a two-block complex with 165 flats, situated in the Altıno…
$47 283
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Prestigious Project Close to the Airport in Antalya Apartments in the projec…
$156 434
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3 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
$670 000
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