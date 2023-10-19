Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kepez, Turkey

1 BHK
31
2 BHK
31
3 BHK
11
91 property total found
2 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€135,000
3 room apartment in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€144,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€318,848
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€318,848
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€175,556
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€183,148
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€413,743
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€214,937
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
€110,078
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Properties in Complex with Modern Architecture in Antalya Kepez These properties for sale in…
€109,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
The project will be built on a plot of 7371 square meters. m. and consist of 3 blocks of onl…
€155,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 11
New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turk…
€229,872
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 14
Luxury residence with a private beach, swimming pools and aqua parks, Antalya, Turkey The r…
€123,461
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments…
€240,412
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 Apartments with Easy-Payment Plan in Kepez Antalya apartments for sale …
€703,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious 2+1 and 3+1 Apartments with Easy-Payment Plan in Kepez Antalya apartments for sale …
€513,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 9
Contemporary Apartments in Turkey’s Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The apar…
€551,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
Contemporary Apartments in Turkey’s Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The apar…
€381,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 9
Contemporary Apartments in Turkey’s Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The apar…
€220,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 9
Contemporary Apartments in Turkey’s Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The apar…
€160,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 7
1+1 and 2+1 Flats in the Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The flats are locat…
€267,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 7
1+1 and 2+1 Flats in the Biggest Urban Transformation Project in Antalya The flats are locat…
€149,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 9
Beautifully-Designed 1+1 Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in Kepez Apartments ar…
€304,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments for Sale in a Project with Natural Gas Infrastructure in Antalya Varsak Apartment…
€75,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kepez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New Real Estate for Sale in a New Complex in Antalya Kepez The real estate in Antalya is loc…
€129,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kepez, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Located Brand New Properties for Sale in Antalya Kepez The properties are situated in t…
€182,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Well-Located Brand New Properties for Sale in Antalya Kepez The properties are situated in t…
€88,500
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kepez, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Apartments for Sale with Apart Kitchens in Esentepe, Kepez The apartments are locat…
€144,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with En-suite Bathrooms in the Baraj Neighborhood in Antalya The apartments to bu…
€187,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kepez, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with En-suite Bathrooms in the Baraj Neighborhood in Antalya The apartments to bu…
€147,000
