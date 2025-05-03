Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Turkey

Istanbul
74
Antalya
387
İzmir
17
Alanya
268
453 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Alanya, an exceptional residential development gr…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/9
This unfurnished one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a modern 9-storey buil…
$272,938
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bahcelievler, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
$618,327
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Centrum Cikcilli Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bagcilar, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 10
$905,147
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Floor 1
🏡 Nişantaşı Koru Nişantaşı Koru is a luxurious residential project located in Nişantaşı, at…
$2,37M
2 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 10/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
$276,252
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
In Küçükhasbahçe, one of the most elite districts of Alanya, far from the urban chaos, the u…
$217,358
2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5
Start of construction – 30.06.2022 Completion of construction - 30.09.2024 Complex inf…
$293,441
4 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 10
4 Bedroom apartment in Asian side of Istanbul , In Residential project in the Kartal area on…
$757,000
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
This spacious 160 m² apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 10-storey building in the Ci…
$282,829
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
Room 4 bedrooms in Ovakent, Turkey
Room 4 bedrooms
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA …
$826,000
1 bedroom apartment in Hocalar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Hocalar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The coast of Alanya is one of the favorite tourist resorts of the Mediterranean. Demirtas di…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/6
The apartment is located in Lara/Yeşilbahçe, which is considered one of the most elite distr…
$325,084
2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/4
2+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Explore a new era of luxury living and investment potential in the heart of Alanya Kargicak.…
$73,496
5 bedroom apartment in Uskudar, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Uskudar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 495 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Uskudar Luxurious Finishes , Five Bedrooms and 2 Living rooms…
$3,00M
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/6
1+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Floor 10/24
$927,588
3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/35
$821,649
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/9
Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Alanya, this modern 1 bedroom apartmen…
$272,938
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
This one-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Alanya, just 350 meters from the famou…
$237,576
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$260,059
1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK SENSE project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , one of…
$268,585
3 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
-We present you a project surrender 2024 apartments 3+1 and 4+1 134 luxury apartmen…
$385,029
Penthouse in Konak, Turkey
Penthouse
Konak, Turkey
Area 587 m²
Floor 31/35
$4,77M
1 bedroom apartment in Dosemealti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/13
The project is being constructed in Antalya/Döşemealtı region. The complex, which is being b…
$126,527
3 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
The complex was built in Alanya/Oba district in May 2023. The complex is equipped with swimm…
$210,113
