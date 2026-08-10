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Apartments for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
256
Muratpasa
1812
Aksu
467
Konyaalti
288
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6 359 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
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3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Rare single-story villa with sea views in Kargıcak on a 700 m² plot Anyone seeking a villa w…
$443,595
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
New residential complex in Antalya | The first installment is only 35% | Installment for 10 …
$115,500
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.…
$192,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/7
We are not talking about an apartment, but about commercial real estate: you acquire a 1/10 …
$30,883
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unlike the many high-rise developments in the Alanya region, The Maris Premiere is a boutiqu…
$205,228
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Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 for sale in Alanya, Kargicak - 250 m2, furnished, with panoramic viewsWe offer for…
$502,790
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/12
1+1 apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Yekta Trade CenterWe offer a cozy furnished 1+1 apartme…
$154,174
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
4 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/3
Fully Furnished 4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Kadriy…
$310,650
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2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Antalya Altıntaş The apartments for sale are…
$167,981
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1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartment 1+1 in modern complex Kavi Dreams, Oba district, AlanyaWe offer for sale a cozy 1+…
$113,905
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/6
Vista Orange Residence | Apartment 2+1 in Kardzhak, AlanyaOffered for sale apartment 2+1 on …
$136,205
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Apartment 1+1 with private garden in Moonlight Villa, Konakly (Alania)We offer a 1+1 apartme…
$70,184
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/12
Gold Aura 3 / MahmutlarFor sale cozy apartment 1 + 1 with furniture in the area of Mahmutlar…
$92,044
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$541,404
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
A fully furnished 1+1 apartment is offered for sale in a modern residential complex Best Hom…
$117,621
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Aliefendi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aliefendi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/10
Apartment 1+1 with pool views in Shine Residence, Demirtas, AlanyaWe offer for sale a modern…
$69,345
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
$104,050
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$183,156
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
2+1 in the center of Antalya - a separate kitchen, 86 m2, near MarkAntalyaApartment for thos…
$78,331
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1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Aqua Residence residential complex, Kestel district, Alanya. …
$93,404
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
$74,954
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 8/11
We offer for sale a spacious furnished apartment 2 + 1 in Mahmutlar, Alanya, located just 50…
$165,323
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$105,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/12
2+1 apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya, 250 meters from the seaWe offer for sale a spac…
$153,762
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Mountain and City View Apartments in a Stylish 2-Block Complex with Rich Amenities in Alanya…
$137,223
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2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Furnished 3-room apartment in Mahmutlar with generous living space This furnished 3-room apa…
$104,050
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 7
Mountain and Sea-View Flat in a Three-Block Residential Complex in Alanya Alanya is one of t…
$147,601
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Antalya Altıntaş The apartments for sale are…
$115,575
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3 bedroom apartment in İshaklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İshaklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Furnished villa in Alanya-Demirtas with sea view and 4 rooms This villa in Alanya Demirtas i…
$195,382
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Social zones:- outdoor pool- playground- barbecue area- fitness, basketball and volleyball c…
$122,325
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Property types in Antalya

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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