  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Turkey

Istanbul
74
Antalya
387
İzmir
17
Alanya
268
485 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/9
This unfurnished one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a modern 9-storey buil…
$272,938
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
For Sale 2+1, 125m² Apartment at Kestel Alanya Alanya Kestel For Sale 2+1, 125m² Sea View …
$174,915
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 22
Apartments with a panoramic view in a new residence with a spa area and swimming pools, clos…
$1,80M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
🏡 Smart Apartments in Küçükçekmece – No Down Payment, Easy Installments- Ready To move Ow…
$135,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Type of real estate: duplex apartment. Category: new. Location: Alanya, Terras district. Sta…
$118,148
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and p…
$429,335
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments…
$250,097
3 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
$950,541
5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features …
$867,834
3 bedroom apartment in Sultanbeyli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultanbeyli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 11
Residence with around-the-clock security and a shopping mall close to the metro station, Ist…
$341,963
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey Ther…
$89,117
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Floor 1
🏡 Nişantaşı Koru Nişantaşı Koru is a luxurious residential project located in Nişantaşı, at…
$2,37M
1 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 65
Prestigious residence with a panoramic view in Vadistanbul area, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
$430,740
3 bedroom apartment in Incekum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas with parking and private swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey The complex consists …
$689,156
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, …
$1,05M
3 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 9
Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey T…
$615,493
1 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 16
Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey The …
$162,751
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
$454,747
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex with swimming pool and sports grounds, in a quiet and peaceful area, Avs…
$192,453
1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 34
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
$434,556
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1207Special offer! Apartments 1 + 1 with a 20% discount in Erdemli, Tomyuk.We offer fo…
$66,920
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
This spacious 160 m² apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 10-storey building in the Ci…
$282,829
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey We offe…
$1,12M
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 18
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
$479,669
5 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$1,38M
1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 16
Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey The residence fea…
$288,024
2 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features an…
$256,496
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence with swimming pools and an underground garage at 900 meters from the …
$356,817
