Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Akdeniz
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Akdeniz, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 15
Residential complex with sports grounds and various amenities, 1.5 km to the sea, Mezitli, M…
€69,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
Apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Athena Residence in Mersin, Erdemli is a residential project that offers breathtaking views …
€98,846
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/11
2+1 apartments overlooking the sea and lemon gardens in Cesmeli, Mersin The apartment has…
€95,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir