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Apartments for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey

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penthouses
33
multi-level apartments
5
1 BHK
44
2 BHK
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288 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
White Dune has been designed as a modern, safe and affordable space for you and your beloved…
$685,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$220,000
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4 room apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/11
$7,20M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 room apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 6/6
$15,70M
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3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties in a Project with a Swimming Pool and Parking Lot in Antalya The properties are l…
$702,140
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Architecture Apartments 300 m from the Sea and Beaches in Antalya Konyaaltı Kuşkavağı…
$240,162
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
A new investment project located in one of the most valuable places in Antalya, Sarysu.Konya…
$221,142
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
🌴 A spacious 4+1 duplex in the Liman district – ready for comfortable seaside living! We …
$400,000
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4 room apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
$21,31M
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4 room apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 9/10
$8,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Project is located in the Fevzi Çakmak district of Kepez Antalya. The project offers a child…
$84,716
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4 room apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
$11,52M
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5 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
$1,48M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/9
Located right next to the world-famous Konyaaltı Beach, this apartment offers full sea and m…
$362,963
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3 room apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
$14,82M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Two-level furnished apartment 3+1 for sale in Konyaalti Khurma, AntalyaFurnished two-level 3…
$288,647
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
5 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
Location:The new residential complex is located in the prestigious area of Sarysu, Konyaalti…
$205,101
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4 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 8
Spacious apartment 3+1 with stunning sea views in a prestigious complex!Your chance to becom…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartments with Separate Kitchens and Communal Pool Konyaaltı Antalya Hurma neighbourhood of…
$280,439
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4 room apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 12/13
$6,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Properties in a Project with a Swimming Pool and Parking Lot in Antalya The properties are l…
$460,382
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 6/6
5- Bedroom Duplex Apartment with a Terrace in a Secure Complex with a Pool in Antalya Konyaa…
$576,056
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 370 m²
Presented for sale penthouse, located in the neighborhood of Altinkum, a large district of A…
$1,01M
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Apartment 8 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 8
Area 450 m²
Prestigious location in Konyaalti. Closed format of life. Luxury-level architecture and equi…
$1,72M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Stylish Flat Near the Beach in Konyaaltı Antalya Duplex flat is situated in the Liman neig…
$320,416
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2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡2+1 apartment with furniture and panoramic mountain views in HurmWe offer for sale a spacio…
$196,653
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Architecture Apartments 300 m from the Sea and Beaches in Antalya Konyaaltı Kuşkavağı…
$390,263
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5 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 175 m²
An apartment for sale in an elite residential complex located in the Molla Yusuf microdistri…
$936,130
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand-New Furnished Flats with Underfloor Heating in a New Project in Konyaaltı, Antalya The…
$250,342
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3 bedroom apartment in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Sapphire Residence
$494,000
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