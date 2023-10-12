UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Konyaalti
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Konyaalti, Turkey
penthouses
9
1 BHK
26
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
15
4 BHK
4
Apartment
Clear all
92 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
1
90 m²
4/5
Presented for sale three-room apartment ( 2 + 1 ) in excellent location. The apartment is lo…
€180,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konyaalti, Turkey
4
2
140 m²
3/4
Apartment Close to Amenities and Beach in Antalya Konyaalti The apartment has a layout consi…
€851,000
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
2/4
Apartment with Pool Walking Distance of the Sea in Konyaaltı Hurma The modern apartment is l…
€185,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
4
2
140 m²
2/6
Furnished Property in a Complex with Pool in Konyaaltı Antalya The chic property is located…
€307,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
4
Ready to Move Apartments with Hotel Concept in Liman Neighborhood Apartments for sale in Tur…
€172,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
2
Elegant Apartments with Practical Design with Mountain and Nature Views in Sarısu Neighbourh…
€142,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
4
2
140 m²
2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€307,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€284,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
2
90 m²
2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€217,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
5
2
151 m²
2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€213,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
1
70 m²
2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€199,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
4
2
115 m²
2
Exclusive Flats in a Complex Offering Rich Facilities Close to the Sea in Antalya Stunning f…
€284,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
2
1
75 m²
3
Well-Located Apartments Close to Any Kind of Amenities in Konyaalti Antalya The brand new ap…
€140,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
5
2
200 m²
4
Mountain View Properties in Building with Communal Swimming Pool in Hurma Antalya Properties…
€315,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
4
2
135 m²
4
Mountain View Properties in Building with Communal Swimming Pool in Hurma Antalya Properties…
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
2
90 m²
1/4
Furnished Apartment with En-Suite Bathroom on Middle Floor in Konyaalti Antalya The apartmen…
€218,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
1
90 m²
2/4
Well Kept Apartment in a Secure Complex Near Beach in Liman, Konyaaltı The apartment for sal…
€218,000
Recommend
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
5
3
140 m²
4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
2
75 m²
4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€265,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Konyaalti, Turkey
3
1
75 m²
4
Apartments in Single-Block Complex with Swimming Pool in Hurma Konyaalti The apartments are …
€236,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
