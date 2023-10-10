Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Izmir, Turkey

145 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/6
€440,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/6
€381,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/6
€240,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/6
€204,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 1/6
€13,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 2/6
€123,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€232,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
€520,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
€695,000
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€217,000
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Karabaglar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Karabaglar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/5
Large spacious apartment   Gross: 150 m2 Net: 135 m2 The apartment faces 2 sides…
€120,000
3 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€556,155
1 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€268,699
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 326 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Çesme марина...... 2 км. Залив AYA YORGİ ..... 5 км. Образовательно-обуча…
€954,748
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 279 m²
Расстояние до: Пляж BOYALIK ...... 300 м. Марина ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 км. Аквапарк AQUA TO…
€971,629
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Our LCD is located in the central part of the city 720 meters from the sea, this magical pro…
€445,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
The new complex consists of 3 blocks of 843 apartments with layout 3 + 1. Area 205 m2 gross …
€715,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
New special business project. The project includes apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 3 + 1, du…
€280,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
A quiet life in a natural ecosystem with its nature, bird singing and clean air in Kemalpas,…
€450,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
A piece of comfort in the heart of Izmir. Landscape project. Layouts:  1 + 1 2 + 1 3 + 1 G…
€123,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
The tower that rises to present you the architecture and lifestyle that correspond to the mo…
€229,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
The project was built on a plot of 16,232 m2. Our project is a short walk from Katip Celebi …
€102,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
The ability to invest in apartments with one, two and several bedrooms in a complex with all…
€80,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
The project was built on a plot of 16,232 m2. The project is a short walk from Katip Celebi …
€96,500
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
The tower that rises to present you the architecture and lifestyle that correspond to the mo…
€221,800
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
A piece of comfort in the heart of Izmir. Landscape project. Good times await you in a compl…
€132,400
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Residential complex with spacious apartments in Kushadasi. Kushadasi – is an amazing city wi…
€223,200
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Excellent sale of a residential complex located in Gazi Amir Izmir. All three-room apartment…
€196,150
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Aegean Region, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
A great opportunity to buy an apartment in a 50-apartment mixed residential complex located …
€185,000

