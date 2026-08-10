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Apartments for sale in Izmir, Turkey

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Konak
41
Çeşme
20
Bornova
9
Çiğli
7
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129 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Immerse yourself in the fusion of health, luxury, and convenience with this groundbreaking p…
$692,318
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2 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$127,172
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Located in the lush, green area of Sarıyer, one of Istanbul's most nature-friendly districts…
$675,886
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/8
Flats Within a Complex in a Prime Location in Çiğli, İzmir The flats are located in the Çiğl…
$447,413
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1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/15
Apartments in a Complex with Expansive Facilities in İzmir Bornova is a rapidly developing r…
$199,945
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4 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
$4,88M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartments Close to the Coast in a Secure Building in Konak, İzmir Konak is one of the most …
$388,452
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/8
Flats Within a Complex in a Prime Location in Çiğli, İzmir The flats are located in the Çiğl…
$224,285
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 337 m²
Floor 1/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$1,28M
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3 room apartment in Urla, Turkey
3 room apartment
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
$14,59M
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2 bedroom apartment in Karabağlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karabağlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/9
City-View Apartments in a New Building in Poligon, İzmir These apartments are located in the…
$178,336
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Apartment in Konak, Turkey
Apartment
Konak, Turkey
Investment project of 4★ hotel managed by Wyndham in IzmirUnique opportunity for shared owne…
$35,000
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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1 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$91,469
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 16/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$763,030
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1 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Seaside Apartments near Amenities in İzmir Kaşıyaka These apartments in İzmir are located in…
$305,118
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4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 5/8
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of Daily Amenities in İzmir Konak The brand …
$1,53M
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2 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments for Sale with Elevator and Balcony in Karşıyaka, İzmir The apartments are located…
$144,970
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2 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Elevator in Çeşme Çeşme is a vacation town lo…
$316,773
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3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 3/10
New Apartments Within Walking Distance to All Daily Amenities in Bayraklı, İzmir These apart…
$327,178
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3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 8/8
Newly Built Spacious Apartment with Sea View in a Seafront Location in İzmir Karşıyaka The s…
$1,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Karşıyaka, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments Near the Sea with Indoor Parking in İzmir Karşıyaka These spacious apartments are…
$337,583
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Apartment in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 3 m²
$48,83M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 12/34
Sea View Apartment with Shared Pool Near the Metro in İzmir Konak Konak is an important plac…
$199,945
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$433,510
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1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Located in izmir's central district of Bornova, these modern apartments offer a prime locati…
$157,929
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1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments Close to Alaçatı and Beaches in İzmir Çeşme Reisdere Çeşme is one of the importan…
$389,345
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Apartment in Denizkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment
Denizkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Area 340 m²
$7,73M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of Daily Amenities in İzmir Konak The brand …
$549,151
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/2
DESCRIPTION: A spacious 3+1 duplex apartment is for sale in Bostanlı, one of the most val…
Price on request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Altincag International Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Çeşme, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
Flat in a Residential Complex Within Walking Distance of the Marina and Beach in Çeşme The f…
$198,789
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Property types in Izmir

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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