Pool Apartments for sale in Turkey

7 746 properties total found
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€139,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/11
€137,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
€146,300
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Coerues, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Coerues, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/13
€210,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
€101,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
€155,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
€134,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/10
€181,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 10
€96,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 11
€129,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/9
Furnished apartment 3+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished a…
€253,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/10
Furnished apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present you a furnished apart…
€170,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished apartment 1+1 i…
€136,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/8
Furnished apartment 2+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention the furnished a…
€187,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/10
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished apartment 2+1 in a …
€192,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/4
€154,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Akarca, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Akarca, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/8
€256,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
In the new complex, in the Kargyjak area, just 230 meters from the Mediterranean Sea, there …
€165,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 13
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 147 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€153,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/4
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished apartment 2+1 in a…
€286,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New complex 200 meters from the sea in Kargyjak We are glad to present a new complex with it…
€180,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/8
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished apartment 3+…
€176,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present you a furnished apartment 2+1 in …
€155,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/6
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 3+1 in a…
€150,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present you a furnished apartment 2+1 in …
€182,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 15
€48,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/12
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 1+1 in a…
€226,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/6
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished apartment 1+…
€127,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished apartment 1+…
€126,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/12
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 1+1 in a…
€145,000

