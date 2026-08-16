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Apartments for sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
8
Milas
64
Fethiye
24
Marmaris
8
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276 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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1 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with a Shared Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Fethiye Muğla The luxu…
$160,357
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5 bedroom apartment in Kizilagac, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kizilagac, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 253 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$1,99M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 138 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, the …
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Apartments with Private Beach with Unique Sea Views in Bodrum Küçükbük Sea view ma…
$635,663
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Reasonable Priced Real Estate Intertwined with Nature in Milas Muğla The real estate is loca…
$185,078
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TekceTekce
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 6
Area 260 m²
All the privileges of living in the center await you in this project! How would you like a l…
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Lake-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Adabükü Bodrum The flats are situated in the Adab…
$188,548
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Overlooking the views of Canal Istanbul, Lakeside Heaven has 408 residences and 25 stores re…
$2,36M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent. For investment What you get: Premium complex with infrastructure 200 meters from…
$194,733
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
The Aqua Kavakli project, which is one of the most popular housing projects in Istanbul, off…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Properties with Private Gardens in Bodrum Konacik Properties for sale in …
$838,632
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Bodrum Apartments with Gardens and Indoor Parking Lots Within Walking Distance to the Marina…
$702,101
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
$1,55M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Location:Located in Sariana, Marmaris, just 600 meters from the sea and marina, providing co…
$380,410
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 605 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, the …
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Experience luxury and serenity at Kızılada Homes, a premium residential project nestled in t…
$280,737
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish apartment 2 + 1 in the heart of Bodrum - for life, recreation and investmentWe offer…
$450,000
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5 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
A luxurious and lively home awaits you in Beyoğlu, the cultural, historical, entertainment, …
$807,890
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Sea Dawn
$2,29M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 878 m²
Mirador Kartal is a completely new project that will allow you to fully enjoy Istanbul, the …
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
A secondary market apartment located in the resort town of Marmaris is presented for sale. M…
$280,724
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Located in Ispartakule Avcılar, the Blue Nest 10 project awaits you with all its privileges!…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Situated only 5 minutes away from the coast and marine, Marine Palace offers a peaceful life…
$609,921
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 194 m²
Grand Sea Houses is a project that will always keep life at your side with its location in B…
$2,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant Apartments in an Extensive Complex in Fethiye Turkey The apartments are located in a…
$295,686
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Live your life to the fullest in the center of the city! Whether you live alone or with your…
$1,73M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Apartments with Seaview Options in a Complex with a Pool in Bodrum The chicly designed …
$300,495
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Three-bedroom apartments and villas (3+1) of 131.4 m2 in the Neva Valeron Adabuku complex. …
$264,001
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
You will have the opportunity to live among the natural wonders of Alanya Avsallar in the Ka…
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Property types in Muğla

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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