Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Muğla
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
29
Marmaris
8
Yalikavak
4
Fethiye
3
Milas
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
196 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Derekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Flats Walking Distance from the Center of Gümüşlük in Bodrum The flats are located …
€375,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
€187,171
Apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
These breathtaking properties for sale in Bodrum are located in the Adabuku District, on the…
€216,081
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex in Bodrum in the Adabukyu area. Adabukyu — is a quiet…
€269,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
A new privileged residential complex project in the very center of the popular Bodrum distri…
€182,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Our company is pleased to present you a unique new project in the very center of Fethiye ove…
€364,768
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fethiye, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Modern new apartments for sale in Fethiye, located just 200 meters from the beach! Total ar…
€353,369
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments in a new complex in Bodrum. On the territory of the complex you will find a Beach…
€370,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Centrally Located Apartments in Bodrum Akyarlar The modern apartments are located in the Aky…
€477,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€196,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/3
A beautiful apartment located in the city of Fethiye is a favorite resort among Europeans, a…
€190,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to the world of sophisticated luxury and secluded comfort in the heart of Fethiye, i…
€210,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment located in the area of Deliktash Fethiye. The area is in close proximity …
€155,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment in the excellent residential complex Ovajik resort Fethiye. This area is …
€180,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fethiye, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
Presented apartment from the developer, located just 5 minutes from the beach Chalysh Fethiy…
€154,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer …
€937,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum…
€1,59M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Guelluek, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools and parking spaces, in the tranquil and picturesque town of Gulluk…
€557,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Karakecililer, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey We offer villas with …
€650,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Kayakoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Kayakoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
New gated residential complex with a swimming pool, Oludeniz, Turkey The residence consists…
€272,914
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kayakoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kayakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey We offer villas with glass facades, la…
€545,828
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Kayakoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Kayakoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools, Fethiye, Turkey We offer quality premium three-s…
€470,542
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Marmaris, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Marmaris, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium complex of villas, Marmaris, Turkey We offer villas with swimming pools. Plot a…
€682,285
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M

Property types in Muğla

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir