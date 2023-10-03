Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
5329
Apartment To archive
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Demirtas, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/2
Residence details  For sale duplex apartment 4 + 1 layout in a modern complex Hill Side R…
€252,000
Apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
€183,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€139,000
Apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
€186,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
€146,300
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/11
€137,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/10
€181,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
€101,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
€134,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
€155,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 11
€129,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished apartment 1+1 i…
€136,500
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/9
€253,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/10
Furnished apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present you a furnished apart…
€170,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/8
€187,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/10
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished apartment 2+1 in a …
€192,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/4
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Gikjilli We present to your attention the furnished apartment 2+1…
€154,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
€165,000
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
€99,000
Apartment in Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
€87,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New complex 200 meters from the sea in Kargyjak We are glad to present a new complex with it…
€180,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/8
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished apartment 3+…
€176,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/4
€286,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished apartment 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present you a furnished apartment 2+1 in …
€155,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/6
Furnished apartment 3+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 3+1 in a…
€150,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/5
€182,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/12
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 1+1 in a…
€226,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/6
€127,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Mahmutlar We present to your attention the furnished apartment 1+…
€126,500
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/12
Furnished apartment 1+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished apartment 1+1 in a…
€145,000

Property types in Alanya

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
