Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Aegean Region
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
199
Izmir
147
Bodrum
30
Aydın
25
Bayrakli
25
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
11
Konak
10
Kuetahya
10
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
381 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Akyarlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
Furnished Apartment within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bodrum The apartment is located …
€135,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Derekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Nature and Sea View Real Estate in Bodrum Muğla Real estate in Bodrum is situated in Gümüşlü…
€650,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Derekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature and Sea View Real Estate in Bodrum Muğla Real estate in Bodrum is situated in Gümüşlü…
€700,000
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 33
Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre…
€1,21M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center …
€870,609
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/6
€440,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/6
€381,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/6
€240,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/6
€204,500
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 1/6
€13,000
1 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 1
Floor 2/6
€123,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€233,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
€520,000
2 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
€695,000
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€217,000
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Derekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Flats Walking Distance from the Center of Gümüşlük in Bodrum The flats are located …
€377,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Karabaglar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Karabaglar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/5
Large spacious apartment   Gross: 150 m2 Net: 135 m2 The apartment faces 2 sides…
€120,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
€186,107
Apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
These breathtaking properties for sale in Bodrum are located in the Adabuku District, on the…
€217,764
3 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€556,155
1 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€268,699
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 326 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Çesme марина...... 2 км. Залив AYA YORGİ ..... 5 км. Образовательно-обуча…
€954,748
3 room apartment in Cesme, Turkey
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 279 m²
Расстояние до: Пляж BOYALIK ...... 300 м. Марина ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 км. Аквапарк AQUA TO…
€971,629
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
New apartment from the owner in Izmir (Kushadasi). Apartment 1 + 1, area 45 m2. Second floor…
€80,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex in Bodrum in the Adabukyu area. Adabukyu — is a quiet…
€269,000

Property types in Aegean Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir