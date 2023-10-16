UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Aegean Region
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
Muğla
199
Izmir
147
Bodrum
30
Aydın
25
Bayrakli
25
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
11
Konak
10
Kuetahya
10
Kusadasi
9
Marmaris
8
Bornova
5
Yalikavak
5
Didim
3
Fethiye
3
Milas
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
381 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Akyarlar, Turkey
3
1
75 m²
3
Furnished Apartment within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bodrum The apartment is located …
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
2/2
Nature and Sea View Real Estate in Bodrum Muğla Real estate in Bodrum is situated in Gümüşlü…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Derekoey, Turkey
4
2
135 m²
2
Nature and Sea View Real Estate in Bodrum Muğla Real estate in Bodrum is situated in Gümüşlü…
€700,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
5
196 m²
33
Premium apartments on the first line by the Aegean Sea, in a quiet area of Izmir city centre…
€1,21M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
3
100 m²
1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center …
€870,609
Recommend
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
3
1
2/6
€440,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
3
1
5/6
€381,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
2
1
4/6
€240,500
Recommend
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
2
1
3/6
€204,500
Recommend
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1
1/6
€13,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
1
2/6
€123,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fatih Mahallesi, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
1/2
Single-Bedrooms Modern Apartments in a Luxury Complex with Private Beach in Foça İzmir Moder…
€233,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
3
1
1/4
€520,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
3
1
2/4
€695,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances
Bayrakli, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
2/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€217,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
1
1
30 m²
3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Derekoey, Turkey
4
2
100 m²
2
Spacious Flats Walking Distance from the Center of Gümüşlük in Bodrum The flats are located …
€377,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Karabaglar, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
3/5
Large spacious apartment Gross: 150 m2 Net: 135 m2 The apartment faces 2 sides…
€120,000
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey
1
94 m²
€186,107
Recommend
Apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
These breathtaking properties for sale in Bodrum are located in the Adabuku District, on the…
€217,764
Recommend
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
205 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€556,155
Recommend
1 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
2
84 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Егейский университет 7.3 km. Больница Докуз Эйлюль 8.7 km. Университет Яш…
€268,699
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
4
326 m²
МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕ: Çesme марина...... 2 км. Залив AYA YORGİ ..... 5 км. Образовательно-обуча…
€954,748
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cesme, Turkey
4
279 m²
Расстояние до: Пляж BOYALIK ...... 300 м. Марина ALTIN YUNUS ..... 1 км. Аквапарк AQUA TO…
€971,629
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
2
1
76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
2
45 m²
New apartment from the owner in Izmir (Kushadasi). Apartment 1 + 1, area 45 m2. Second floor…
€80,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
3
75 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex in Bodrum in the Adabukyu area. Adabukyu — is a quiet…
€269,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
13
Property types in Aegean Region
penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL