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Apartments for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
İzmir
13
Bodrum
8
Muğla
276
Aydın
130
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565 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$207,100
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Panoramic Sea View Flats with Private Swimming Pools and Gardens in Gümüşlük Bodrum Turkey T…
$802,338
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$333,661
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5 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Area 362 m²
You will find the most suitable flat for you in Mahmutlar, Alanya, with 1+1, 2+1 and duplex …
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seafront Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bodrum The apartments are loca…
$1,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Immerse yourself in the fusion of health, luxury, and convenience with this groundbreaking p…
$692,318
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Apartment in Acipayam, Turkey
Apartment
Acipayam, Turkey
Area 370 m²
$3,74M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments with Pool and Security Complex Close to Kuşadası Marina The apartments for sale a…
$416,070
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Apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
Apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Area 600 m²
$12,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$194,444
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2 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$127,172
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Located in the lush, green area of Sarıyer, one of Istanbul's most nature-friendly districts…
$675,886
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
Situated only 5 minutes away from the coast and marine, Marine Palace offers a peaceful life…
$853,889
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to Hatipirimi, a calm and modern corner of Antalya, where comfort and style are comb…
$386,254
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/6
$1,62M
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1 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Furnished Investment Apartments Near the Sea in Bodrum Gümbet The apartments with high renta…
$271,601
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Panoramic Sea View Properties with Private Gardens in Bodrum Konacik Properties for sale in …
$838,632
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$167,981
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3 room apartment in Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/3
$2,27M
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Book your place in this exclusive project that will soon become one of the most in-demand pr…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Ula, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ula, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Quality Living in a Secure Complex with a Semi-Olympic Pool in Muğla Esentepe Ula Esentepe, …
$236,929
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4 room apartment in Efeler, Turkey
4 room apartment
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
$3,20M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marmaris, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Marmaris, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
Presented for sale apartment of the secondary market, located in the resort town of Marmaris…
$280,724
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3 room apartment in Bozarmut, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bozarmut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/6
$2,33M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: A luxury complex in a quiet, elite district of Karg…
$149,110
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/6
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex with Pool Close to Kuşadası Marina The real estate in Kuşa…
$590,094
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/8
Flats Within a Complex in a Prime Location in Çiğli, İzmir The flats are located in the Çiğl…
$447,413
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1 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments Close to Airport in Bodrum Muğla The Dörttepe region is a rapidly growin…
$137,284
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1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/15
Apartments in a Complex with Expansive Facilities in İzmir Bornova is a rapidly developing r…
$199,945
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Property types in Aegean Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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