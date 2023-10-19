Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Iğdır, Turkey

8 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with mountain view
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
€169,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with restaurant in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with restaurant
Obakoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
€210,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
The construction of the new complex and nbsp; in Alanya, in the Oba area. The pioneer of Ob…
€150,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
€81,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
Both are the well-known green part of Alanya, compared to other parts of Alanya, skyscrapers…
€109,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer a sincere and simple project that will facilitate your needs, where you will feel c…
€106,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
We are pleased to present you a new project in the green area of Oba. The advantage of life …
€115,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Obakoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
We present to your attention a new chic object under construction! The project is a unique …
€90,000

Mir