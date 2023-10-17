Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 30
Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Complex in Ankara Oran Modern apartments for sale are locate…
€302,000
Penthouse 3 rooms in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€101,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yapracik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yapracik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 21
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Etimesgut Ankara New-build apartments are lo…
€180,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yapracik, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yapracik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Investment Apartments in Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut The apartments for sale are loca…
€146,000
Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
What is the Cebeci Towers in Alanya, Mahmutlar?  CEBECI TOWERS Project modern project loc…
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 38
Valley View Properties from the Themed Luxury Real Estate Project in Ankara The city view pr…
€216,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ankara, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ankara, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Flats with Stylish Design in Boutique Project in Ankara Incek The new build flats …
€99,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Pursaklar, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 6
Chic Apartments with City View in a Complex in Ankara Pursaklar Modern-designed apartments a…
€112,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Sincan, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 14
Brand-New Apartments in Secure Complex in Ankara Ankara is the capital of Turkey and one of …
€128,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Sincan, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
€240,130
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 21
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center near a metro station, Ankara, Turkey Th…
€280,984
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€63,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€89,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
City View Apartments in Ankara Cankaya Suitable for Investment The apartments are located in…
€127,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Private Garden Usage in New Building with Atakule View in Ankara Cankaya The flat…
€78,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
Flats with Private Garden Usage in New Building with Atakule View in Ankara Cankaya The flat…
€105,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
New Apartments with City Views in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya is a central location where people…
€118,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Flats in a Secure Complex in Ankara Turkey Modern-designed flats are located in Ankar…
€162,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/7
Stylish Real Estate in the Boutique Project in Ankara Altındağ Altındağ is one of the oldest…
€101,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Yapracik, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Yapracik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
Investment Apartments in Luxury Complex in Ankara Etimesgut The apartments for sale are loca…
€299,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Altindag, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready to Move Apartments with Spacious Interiors in Ankara Altindag New apartments for sale …
€53,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Goelbasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Goelbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly-Built Apartments Near Mogan Lake in Ankara Golbasi Gölbaşı is one of the most popular …
€87,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 6
Independent Garden Apartments in Brand New Building in Ankara Çankaya Ankara is the capital …
€159,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 6
Independent Garden Apartments in Brand New Building in Ankara Çankaya Ankara is the capital …
€132,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 18
Spacious apartments in Ankara Kecioren, Ovacik Neighborhood Suited for Family Lifestyle The …
€294,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Altindag, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Altindag, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 32
High-Quality Flats in 32 Storey Tower in Keçiören Ovacık The flats in Ankara are located in …
€334,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€445,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€385,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€254,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 48
Brand-New Ready-to-Move Real Estate in a Residential Complex in Ankara Oran Real estate for …
€247,000

