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Apartments for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Ankara
5
Nevşehir
157
Avanos
121
Eskişehir
110
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481 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$103,528
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1 room apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$42,188
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Socially Well-Equipped Project in Çankaya Ankara These apartments a…
$237,852
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Socially Well-Equipped Project in Çankaya Ankara These apartments a…
$488,143
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1 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$62,927
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$120,301
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$83,710
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3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
$5,76M
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4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 7/9
$3,02M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 19
New Luxury Real Estate in a Complex with a Pool at the Prestigious Location in Çankaya The r…
$356,275
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$418,739
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4 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 37
Ready to Move Flats with City View in Ankara Flats are located in a high-demand area in Mama…
$269,520
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4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,63M
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4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/3
$2,73M
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4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
$1,61M
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4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/4
$7,15M
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3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
$1,98M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 48
Ready-to-Move Apartments with City and Valley Views in Ankara The apartments for sale are lo…
$665,124
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4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,72M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 17
Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Shopping Center in Ankara Çankaya is one of …
$141,122
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2 bedroom apartment in Bayir Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bayir Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Yalova. This exquisite property spans 140 m2,…
$306,337
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4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,55M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Etimesgut, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 427 m²
Floor 21
New Apartments in a Mega Project in Ankara Etimesgut The brand-new apartments are in a mega…
$1,47M
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2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/8
$1,73M
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4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/7
$3,00M
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3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
$2,03M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$78,658
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3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/3
$2,63M
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3 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand-New Apartments in a Boutique Complex in Sincan, Ankara The capital of Turkey, Ankara s…
$115,095
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4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
$2,91M
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Property types in Central Anatolia Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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