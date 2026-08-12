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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Turkey

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Istanbul
665
Antalya
1716
İzmir
13
Alanya
256
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28 properties total found
4 room apartment in İpekyolu, Turkey
4 room apartment
İpekyolu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/8
$6,39M
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3 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 6/7
$5,23M
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4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/7
$7,56M
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3 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
3 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
$4,65M
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3 bedroom apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Didim, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 5
MODERNE WOHNANLAGE IN DIDIM STRANDNAH, ZENTRAL MEERBLICKGerman broker §34c Admission – secur…
$312,101
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5 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
5 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 7/6
$9,88M
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2 room apartment in Filyos, Turkey
2 room apartment
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
$3,86M
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4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Floor 4/7
$8,72M
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4 room apartment in Edremit, Turkey
4 room apartment
Edremit, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/5
$6,45M
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 18
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
$479,669
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa area close to a metro station and a highway, Is…
$438,332
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3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 15
Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey The residence featu…
$517,640
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4 bedroom apartment in Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kasikci Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of quality villas with gardens close to the lake and highways, Kocaeli, Turkey We o…
$816,443
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3 bedroom apartment in Kucukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey We offer apartment…
$364,848
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2 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Our office Avrupakent A.Ş What distinguishes us as the owners of the land is that our apa…
$205,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Avcilar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Avcilar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
Floor 2
Your Dream Home Awaits: Bizim Evler    Ready to move  you can obtain Turkish citi…
$359,652
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3 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 10
Spacious apartments with swimming pools and lake views, Istanbul, Turkey The project consis…
$439,520
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1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Our office Avrupakent A.Ş What distinguishes us as the owners of the land is that our apa…
$150,000
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5 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey We offer villa…
$1,73M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ  🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar 꼡PRO…
$180,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ 🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar PROJECT IN…
$190,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 43
Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turke…
$626,874
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1 bedroom apartment in Bahcelievler, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bahcelievler, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, …
$420,957
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1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 15/23
This project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Buyukcekmece area …
$155,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center,…
$189,332
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2 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
$249,803
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3 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul…
$410,872
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4 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
$996,445
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Property types in Turkey

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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