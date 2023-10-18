UAE
Apartments for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey
Trabzon
54
Ortahisar
34
Yomra
6
Apartment
56 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
4
2
155 m²
7/7
Flat in Luxe Complex with Rich Facilities in Trabzon Besirli. The flat is located in the Bes…
€176,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
3
1
85 m²
11
Modern Sea-View Real Estate in Trabzon Yalincak These luxurious real estate options are part…
€171,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
11
Modern Sea-View Real Estate in Trabzon Yalincak These luxurious real estate options are part…
€144,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
2
1
58 m²
6
Apartments for Sale Close to the University in Trabzon. Apartments for sale in Trabzon are l…
€54,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ortahisar, Turkey
3
1
95 m²
1/7
Spacious Property with Quality Workmanship in Trabzon. The furnished 2+1 property in Trabzon…
€85,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
6
Investment Opportunity Flats with Sea Views in Trabzon. Newly built flats with sea views are…
€154,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
5
2
193 m²
6
Investment Opportunity Flats with Sea Views in Trabzon. Newly built flats with sea views are…
€205,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ortahisar, Turkey
4
2
160 m²
12
Property in Trabzon with Affordable Price. The large site with 10 blocks is located close to…
€153,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
8
Nature View Flats Offering Comfortable Living Standards in Ortahisar Modern flats are situat…
€179,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arakli, Turkey
4
2
145 m²
5
Unique Properties in Trabzon Offering Peaceful Life. Unique properties are located in Arakli…
€81,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yomra, Turkey
4
2
175 m²
13
Apartments in Trabzon with Astonishing Sea and Nature Views. Trabzon apartments for sale are…
€129,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
5
2
190 m²
12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€212,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
3
2
165 m²
12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€191,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
4
2
151 m²
12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€174,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
6
4
315 m²
6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€291,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€211,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€149,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Yalincak, Turkey
4
3
180 m²
9
Spacious Flats for Sale in Trabzon Yalıncak In a Luxurious Complex The flats for sale are lo…
€114,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
3
1
85 m²
6
Apartments for Sale Close to the University in Trabzon. Apartments for sale in Trabzon are l…
€64,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
4
2
162 m²
11
Great View Apartments in a Secure Complex in Trabzon. Brand new apartments with great nature…
€95,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
8
Modern Designed Brand New Apartments in Arsin Trabzon. Brand new apartments are located in A…
€124,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
4
2
177 m²
9
New Build Flats within a Secure Complex in Ortahisar Trabzon. Luxe flats are located in the …
€116,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
5
2
229 m²
10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€285,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
4
2
228 m²
10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€252,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
3
1
162 m²
10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€124,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
2
1
109 m²
10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€95,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aksakli, Turkey
4
2
159 m²
4
Beach Front Apartments for Sale in Trabzon Besikduzu. The new-build apartments for sale in T…
€105,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
5
2
165 m²
7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€127,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
4
2
145 m²
7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€123,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
3
1
55 m²
7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€66,500
Recommend
