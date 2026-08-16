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Apartments for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Artvin
69
Trabzon
61
Çorum
48
Şavşat
43
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230 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
$91,598
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale with Installment Plans in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments for sale are …
$76,923
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Family-Friendly Apartments in a Complex in Yalıncak, Trabzon The apartments are located in a…
$119,980
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in İyidere, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İyidere, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, "land of fires". Of course, the brightest …
$286,454
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2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
What you get: a spacious apartment for a comfortable life, only 200 meters to the sea, a dev…
$161,849
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1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
What you get: You become the owner of a cozy apartment 1+1 with an area of 45 m2, located on…
$66,259
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Apartments with Modern Architecture in Ortahisar, Yalıncak These chic and modern ap…
$104,685
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
$144,096
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Antalya. This exquisite property spans 155 m2…
$852,299
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1 bedroom apartment in Yenigun, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yenigun, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
26 стильных однокомнатных и 6 роскошных двухкомнатных дуплексов. Здание расположено на участ…
$87,438
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1 bedroom apartment in Talisman, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Talisman, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Aina Garden Residential Complex — Alanya, Oba District Complex type: 4 blocks Floors: 5 N…
Price on request
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Apartment in Altintas, Turkey
Apartment
Altintas, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Experience luxury living in the extraordinarily well-designed apartments located in the pres…
$160,313
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2 bedroom apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
These newly built apartments are situated in a charming boutique complex in Mersin Tece, off…
$88,810
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1 bedroom apartment in Cesmeli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cesmeli, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
These stylish flats for sale in Mersin, located in the sought-after Çesmeli area of Erdemli,…
$86,085
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2 room apartment in Ilica, Turkey
2 room apartment
Ilica, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
$145,328
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
3- Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon Ortahisar Apartments in Trabzon are located in Ayd…
$157,029
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Apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
Apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The new apartments are located in Çankaya, Antalya's new popular residential center. The reg…
$819,586
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5 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$600,347
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2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
What you get: Spacious apartment layout 2 + 1 with a total area of 120 m2 with two balconies…
$215,311
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Apartment in Denizkoy, Turkey
Apartment
Denizkoy, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Located in Tece, a sought-after area in Mersin's Mezitli district, these investment apartmen…
$50,303
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3 bedroom apartment in Beşikdüzü, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beşikdüzü, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
3-Bedroom Apartments near Aquapark with Spacious Usage Areas in Besikduzu The apartments are…
$95,256
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1 bedroom apartment in Black Sea Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Black Sea Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/11
KOÇAHASANLI Residential Project 📍 Location: Koçahasanlı 🗓 Construction Start Date: 31.04.2…
Price on request
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4 room apartment in İlkadım, Turkey
4 room apartment
İlkadım, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/5
$1,83M
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3 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
$3,17M
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Spacious Flat 500 M Distance of the Sea in Trabzon Araklı The flat is located in the Araklı …
$112,557
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3 room apartment in Düzce, Turkey
3 room apartment
Düzce, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
$3,43M
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
If you're looking for apartments for sale in Oba Alanya, this boutique residence offers an i…
$198,472
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4 room apartment in Düzce, Turkey
4 room apartment
Düzce, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$3,60M
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Apartment in Sinirci, Turkey
Apartment
Sinirci, Turkey
Area 5 m²
$17,44M
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1 bedroom apartment in Yenigun, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yenigun, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Discover our latest project in Antalya Muratpasa Yenigun, featuring commercial ground floors…
$87,438
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Property types in Black Sea Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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Luxury
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