Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bodrum
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bodrum, Turkey

Yalikavak
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
136 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Derekoey, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Flats Walking Distance from the Center of Gümüşlük in Bodrum The flats are located …
€377,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
These breathtaking properties for sale in Bodrum are located in the Adabuku District, on the…
€216,607
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex in Bodrum in the Adabukyu area. Adabukyu — is a quiet…
€269,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
A new privileged residential complex project in the very center of the popular Bodrum distri…
€182,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments in a new complex in Bodrum. On the territory of the complex you will find a Beach…
€370,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Centrally Located Apartments in Bodrum Akyarlar The modern apartments are located in the Aky…
€480,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey We offer …
€937,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum…
€1,59M
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yalikavak, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront two-storey illas with swimming pools, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer luxury villas w…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Islamhaneleri, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Islamhaneleri, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Tur…
€462,705
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yenikoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yenikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey …
€274,127
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Guendogan, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guendogan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence Velux Yalikavak with a beach and a dock in the quiet and picturesque area of Yalik…
€1,45M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dagbelen, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
€5,87M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center,…
€182,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€2,14M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€888,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€940,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,81M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€2,35M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€1,25M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Luxe Apartments with The Historic Bodrum Castle and Kos Island Views in Bodrum Mugla Modern …
€850,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€1,85M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Dock in Yalıkavak Bodrum The luxury …
€2,10M

Property types in Bodrum

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bodrum, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir