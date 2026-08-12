Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
1716
Alanya
256
Muratpasa
1813
Mersin
1669
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 054 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
Premium Premium
3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Rare single-story villa with sea views in Kargıcak on a 700 m² plot Anyone seeking a villa w…
$443,595
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
New residential complex in Antalya | The first installment is only 35% | Installment for 10 …
$115,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.…
$192,000
VAT
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/7
We are not talking about an apartment, but about commercial real estate: you acquire a 1/10 …
$30,883
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unlike the many high-rise developments in the Alanya region, The Maris Premiere is a boutiqu…
$205,228
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$58,961
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$101,737
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$61,274
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$58,961
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 13
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishThe complex consists of 1 blockDistance to the s…
$101,714
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$101,737
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$61,260
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
2+1 in the center of Antalya - a separate kitchen, 86 m2, near MarkAntalyaApartment for thos…
$78,331
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$183,156
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Furnished 3-room apartment in Mahmutlar with generous living space This furnished 3-room apa…
$104,050
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 2+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$108,071
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in İshaklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İshaklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Furnished villa in Alanya-Demirtas with sea view and 4 rooms This villa in Alanya Demirtas i…
$195,382
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 2+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$101,714
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aliefendi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aliefendi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/10
Apartment 1+1 with pool views in Shine Residence, Demirtas, AlanyaWe offer for sale a modern…
$69,345
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 13
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishThe complex consists of 1 blockDistance to the s…
$58,948
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$61,274
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$108,096
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
A fully furnished 1+1 apartment is offered for sale in a modern residential complex Best Hom…
$117,621
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 14
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishArea of the complex - 8.100 m2The complex consis…
$101,369
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$108,096
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 12/15
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 with a view of the pool in Mersin, ArpachbakhshishBlock BFloors - 1…
$63,571
Leave a request
Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
$104,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 room studio apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/11
Studio in a clean finish of 43 sq.m. on the 7th floor in a finished complex in the city of M…
$49,625
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$105,173
Leave a request

Property types in Mediterranean Region

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go