Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Erdemli
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

1 BHK
24
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
414 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
€83,250
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€66,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
€76,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
€84,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
€68,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€76,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
€36,000
2 room apartment with parking in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 6
€83,500
4 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 3
€190,000
3 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
€175,000
4 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
€250,000
2 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
€130,000
3 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
€145,000
2 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
€73,920
3 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
€123,100
2 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
€85,000
3 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3
€130,000
3 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 2
€170,817
4 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
4 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
€164,830
6 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
6 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 25/25
€576,512
2 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3
€107,943
2 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
€117,599
3 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
€180,922
3 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3
€145,175
2 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€71,000
3 room apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€106,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 14
€255,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 9
€130,500

Properties features in Erdemli, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir