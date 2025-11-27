Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Eskişehir, Turkey

56 properties total found
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
$2,32M
Apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 2 m²
$22,68M
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
$1,62M
NicoleNicole
4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/5
$2,15M
Apartment in Mahmudiye, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmudiye, Turkey
Area 52 m²
$574,310
2 room apartment in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/3
$1,57M
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
$1,39M
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/8
$1,73M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/7
$3,19M
VernaVerna
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/7
$2,03M
2 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
$1,45M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
$2,96M
Apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Area 809 m²
$10,44M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/3
$2,73M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/7
$2,03M
4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
$6,38M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,61M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
$5,16M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/5
$1,51M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
$2,41M
2 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
2 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
$1,86M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/4
$7,14M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
$2,03M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
$2,73M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
$3,48M
4 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,54M
4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/7
$3,36M
3 room apartment in Odunpazarı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Odunpazarı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/8
$1,65M
3 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
$2,13M
4 room apartment in Tepebaşı, Turkey
4 room apartment
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/7
$6,38M
