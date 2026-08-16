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Apartments for sale in Ankara, Turkey

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Kalecik
91
Cankaya
49
Etimesgut
11
Pursaklar
9
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194 properties total found
1 room apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$42,188
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2 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$83,710
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1 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Flats for Sale in a Well-Designed Complex in Ankara Mamak Mamak, one of Ankara's rapidly dev…
$62,927
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$103,528
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Socially Well-Equipped Project in Çankaya Ankara These apartments a…
$488,143
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
1-3 Bedroom Apartments with Indoor Parking in Ankara Çankaya As the capital of Turkey, Ankar…
$120,301
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Socially Well-Equipped Project in Çankaya Ankara These apartments a…
$237,852
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1 bedroom apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Brand New Apartments Near the Lake in Ankara Gölbaşı Brand new apartments are situated in Gö…
$86,755
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2 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$104,493
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/6
Luxurious 3-Bedroom Apartments in Ankara with Forest View Turkey’s capital, Ankara, is the c…
$240,602
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 22
Newly Built Valley View Apartments in Ankara Çankaya These valley-view apartments are in Çan…
$314,633
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Apartments in a Gated Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Ankara The project is located in…
$345,865
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4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 17/40
Valley-View Apartments in an Ecological Project in Çankaya Ankara The environmentally friend…
$573,742
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4 bedroom apartment in Mamak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Mamak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 37
Ready to Move Flats with City View in Ankara Flats are located in a high-demand area in Mama…
$269,520
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1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$318,103
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 44
Luxurious Apartments within a Beach Concept Complex in Ankara Ankara, the capital of Turkey,…
$366,686
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2 room apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
$68,749
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 38/48
Ready-to-Move Apartments with City and Valley Views in Ankara The apartments for sale are lo…
$437,247
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1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 38
Ready-to-Move Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Project in Ankara Çankaya Çankaya,…
$251,012
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4 room apartment in Golbasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
$114,194
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments with Terraces in Dikmen Öveçler Ankara is one of the most developed and livable c…
$190,376
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4 room apartment in Yenimahalle, Turkey
4 room apartment
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Floor 3/13
$8,08M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 25
Spacious and Bright Luxury Apartments in Büyükesat, Çankaya, Ankara The apartments are locat…
$353,962
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1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 10
Forest-View Apartments in a Complex with an Indoor Gym in Dikmen, Çankaya, Ankara Ankara, th…
$157,029
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4 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Capital Marine
$208,237
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2 bedroom apartment in Pursaklar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pursaklar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments for Sale on Protokol Road in Pursaklar, Ankara Ankara is the capital and the seco…
$103,528
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2 bedroom apartment in Yenimahalle, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yenimahalle, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments in a Complex in Batıkent, Yenimahalle, Ankara Ankara is the capital of Turkey and…
$204,368
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2 bedroom apartment in Etimesgut, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Etimesgut, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 18
Apartments in a Project with Open-Air Mall Concept in Eryaman The capital, Ankara is the maj…
$198,959
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$418,739
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2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 15
Brand-New Valley View Apartments in Oran, Çankaya Ankara These unique valley view apartments…
$272,491
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Property types in Ankara

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Ankara, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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