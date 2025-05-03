Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Turkey

Istanbul
74
Antalya
387
İzmir
17
Alanya
268
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
696 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/9
This unfurnished one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a modern 9-storey buil…
$272,938
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Fatih, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
ID ST BI-375Basic information:Istanbul, Bagchilar districtTerm of completion of construction…
$255,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeniyol Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
🏡 Smart Apartments in Küçükçekmece – No Down Payment, Easy Installments- Ready To move Ow…
$135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sun and sands
Languages
English, Türkçe
Apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Area 50 m²
The best investment opportunity in Istanbul. The complex was built on   Basın ekspress Roa…
$98,112
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new project of a premium residential complex in one of the best locati…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Basaksehir, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Basaksehir, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with a swimming pool and hotel services near a metro station, in a quiet and p…
$429,335
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Antalya, Turkey We offer apartments…
$250,097
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$190,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kagithane, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kagithane, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
$950,541
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex consists of two 6-storey blocks with a facade in European style, loc…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
1+1 apartment for sale in a new residential complex in the developed area of Mahmutlar. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kuzucubelen, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, 350 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey Ther…
$89,117
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Floor 1
🏡 Nişantaşı Koru Nişantaşı Koru is a luxurious residential project located in Nişantaşı, at…
$2,37M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, …
$1,05M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 9
Residence with a swimming pool and a green area near a metrobus station, Istanbul, Turkey T…
$615,493
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
From the owner put up for sale a two-bedroom apartment with a total area of 70 m2, on the 3r…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
$454,747
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 34
Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey The reside…
$434,556
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
ID MR 1207Special offer! Apartments 1 + 1 with a 20% discount in Erdemli, Tomyuk.We offer fo…
$66,920
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
This spacious 160 m² apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 10-storey building in the Ci…
$282,829
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey We offe…
$1,12M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/8
New project in Antalya with state guarantee.The project is located in the rapidly developing…
$155,826
Leave a request
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 54 m²
Apartments for sale in a complex in Oba, Alanya. Distance to the sea - 1600 meters. For sale…
$134,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 18
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
$479,669
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4
For sale is furnished apartment 3 + 1 in one of the seaside neighborhoods of Mersin - Cheshm…
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Oba, Turkey
Apartment
Oba, Turkey
Area 138 m²
A stunning project in the environmentally friendly area of ​​Alanya, both, with a magnificen…
$334,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
5 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey We o…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Apartment in Oba, Turkey
Apartment
Oba, Turkey
Area 51 m²
Apartments for sale in a complex from the developer in the popular area of ​​Oba, AlanyaLoca…
$170,470
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Atasehir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Atasehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 16
Residence with a green area and a parking near highways, Istanbul, Turkey The residence fea…
$288,024
Leave a request

Property types in Turkey

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go