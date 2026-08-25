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Apartments for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

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penthouses
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1 BHK
71
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151 property total found
2 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/10
$241 571
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazipasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$220 141
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 10
$131 766
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/10
$175 688
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Buy a sea view apartment in Gazipaşa – Exclusive home on the Turkish Riviera You want a Buy …
$201 914
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/10
$172 220
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/10
$169 909
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
$151 415
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 1+1Floor: 1, , 41m², €45,000Nestled in the vibrant neighborhood of Cumh…
$51 781
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/10
$183 779
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/5
Gazipaşa Pazarci Center Location High-Quality Construction Cumhuriyet / Pazarcı / Gazipaşa…
$78 658
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
$69 963
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/10
$156 039
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/10
$156 039
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/10
$158 350
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 10
$132 922
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 7
What you get: Modern 1+1 apartment with an area of 64.5 m2, located on the 7th floor of a ne…
$107 269
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
What you get: Bright furnished apartment planning 1+1 with a total area of 50 m2 in a new co…
$69 371
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartment for Sale in Gaziapasa Dream Home — 700m from Beach   Cozy apartment in the s…
$111 405
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartments in a Complex with Social Activities in Gazipaşa Antalya Stylish apartments are lo…
$150 255
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready to Move Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Gazipaşa Antalya Gazipaşa is a coastal to…
$99 470
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2 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/5
Gazipaşa Pazarcı, on the River Road and Close to the Sea High-Quality Residential Complex w…
$194 596
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
$150 262
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/10
$175 688
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. What you get: Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in a quiet area of Gazipasa. Gazip…
$88 498
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 10
$132 922
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1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/10
$183 779
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Amenities in Antalya Gazipaşa is one of the m…
$83 471
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3 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/10
Gazipaşa Pazarcı'da Harika Konumda , Geniş ve Ferah 3+1 Daire, İskan Ruhsatı İçin Uygun P…
$194 991
VAT
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Agency
gazivisor / Real Estate & Investment
Languages
English, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
$152 571
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