Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Gazipasa
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

penthouses
18
1 BHK
100
2 BHK
50
3 BHK
22
4 BHK
8
Apartment To archive
Clear all
476 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/7
€90,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/5
€93,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€153,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€125,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€255,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€127,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€218,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€131,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Gazipasa, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€241,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€205,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with surveillance security system
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€249,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€139,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€119,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Gazipasa. The Gazipaşa district is located in the Medit…
€452,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€129,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
The apartment for sale is located in Alanya. Alanya belongs to the province of Antalya. By c…
€192,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
+4971529095784 info@timondro.com

Properties features in Gazipasa, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir