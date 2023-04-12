Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece

Residential properties for sale in Greece

apartments
4412
houses
9304
13 601 property total found
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 20 m²
€ 29,000
A, Apartment 20 sq.m., furnished, ground floor, 1 level, at residential area, year of constr…
3 room housein Skaleta, Greece
3 room house
Skaleta, Greece
2 bath
€ 830,000
This is a unique villa for sale in Rethymnon, Crete, set just 600 mtrs away from the beach o…
3 room apartmentin Kokkari, Greece
3 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
1 bath 115 m²
€ 200,000
Metamorfosi north of ahens, Bofilia area: Opportunity apartment of 115 sq.m. 1st floor corne…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Villa 4 room villain Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 740,000
Property Code: HPS3883 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €740.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
4 room housein triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath 332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
4 room housein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath 235 m²
€ 670,000
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
3 room housein Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
5 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
240 m²
€ 850,000
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 315,000
1 room apartmentin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartment of 115 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the floor…
Housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
House
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
108 m²
€ 320,000
2 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
115 m²
€ 349,000
6 room housein South Aegean, Greece
6 room house
South Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,400,000
5 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
5 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,000,000
4 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of 4 be…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 950,000
Housein Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 910,000
Villa for sale with an area of 160 sq.m on the island of Crete. For sale 2 villas with a tot…
3 room apartmentin Region of Crete, Greece
3 room apartment
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms 117 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale apartment of 117 sq.m on the island of Crete. The apartment is located on the sixth…
2 room apartmentin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 135,000
Kavala, Agios Georgios: For sale corner Apartment 122 sq.m. in a very central location, fron…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin elaiones moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
elaiones moudania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
3 room townhousein Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …

Regions with properties for sale

in Katerini
in demos chalkideon
in Chalkida
in Nikiti
in Polygyros
in Kassandria
in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
in Municipality of Piraeus
in Piraeus
in Municipality of Larissa
in Larissa
in demos aristotele
in Chania Municipality
in The municipality Nea Propontida
in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
in Rethymni Municipality
in Leptokarya
in Ierissos
in Agios Nikolaos
in Limenas Chersonisou

Properties features in Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
About Greece

Located in Southeast Europe often considered to be the cradle of western civilizations. With a history dating back thousands of years, the country is known to be the birthplace of democracy, western philosophy, literature, art, political science, astronomy and mathematical principles, among others. Greece has one of the longest coastlines in the world on the Mediterranean basin which also includes numerous small islands. It is a highly developed country that has a high-income economy. Being a developed country, it offers many perks such as well-developed infrastructure, high standard of living, and very high quality of life.

Greek Tourism

Tourism has been one of the most significant and important industries that have played a major role in boosting the economy of the country. With numerous coastlines, sandy beaches, historical monuments, world heritage sites, there is literally a ton of tourist attractions that draw in millions of visitors each year. The largest and the capital city of Greece is Athens, which is also one of the most visited travel destinations in the country. Additionally, places such as Lesbos, Skiathos, and Mykonos are also popular destinations.

Buying Greek property

Being a high-income economy with a high standard of living, Greece is one of the prime choices in the real estate market. There are very few restrictions when it comes to foreigners buying property in the country. However, by choosing a good real estate agent, you can easily acquire your favorite property in the country. From breath-taking houses on spacious islands, beachside properties, apartments, there is a lot that the country has to offer when it comes to real estate properties. It is also one of the best places in the world if you are considering to retire and looking to live out your life in style. With the market prices being competitive and relatively cheap, it is an ideal time to buy property in Greece.
 

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir