  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
66
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
5
71 property total found
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 605 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 605 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€2,25M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€129,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
3 room townhouse with sea view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Agioi Theodoroi 200 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms,…
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Agioi Theodori Katsimidi community: country house of 201sq.m. with a unique panoramic view o…
€230,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€610,000
2 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
2 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 245 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one stor…
€750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€900,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€195,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€360,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€110,000
Villa 2 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pisia, Greece
Villa 2 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 378 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€750,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Pisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€450,000
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Pisia, Greece
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 580 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated …
€450,000
Villa 1 room with patio in Perachora, Greece
Villa 1 room with patio
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Superb luxury villa with a big swimming pool, private tennis court, sauna and billiards room…
€3,50M
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
€1,38M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 3 storer…
€375,000
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,06M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view in Agia Sotira, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view
Agia Sotira, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
€110,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€210,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€250,000
