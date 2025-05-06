Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
21
houses
86
107 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury at Hilltop Branded Apartments in Elounda Hills, Crete, where an…
$984,373
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious seafront villa for sale in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It spans a total of 248 m² acros…
$4,94M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 143 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
$73,256
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels.…
$498,124
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. Se…
$81,581
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House in Epano Elounda, Greece
House
Epano Elounda, Greece
This is a luxury villa for sale in Elounda Lassithi Crete. It has 250sqms of living space, b…
$791,646
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
$78,489
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
An incomplete Villa for sale in the area of Agios Nikolaos. The villa is just 200 meters fro…
$681,644
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for € 680.000 . This …
$752,842
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
$2,01M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
Hilltop Apartments:The hilltop apartments are some branded very spacious apartments located …
$905,013
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$2,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$406,248
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It …
$147,982
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of one bathroom, one gy…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa in Crete, total area 170sqm on a plot of 750sqm. More specifically, the villa…
$1,05M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It …
$303,470
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 8 rooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, 3 s…
$996,249
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$256,397
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$133,954
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautifully designed house with stunning panoramic views of the sea, mountains an…
$1,06M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for € 4.400.000 . Th…
$4,98M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$262,883
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$111,978
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. 2nd floor consists…
$480,297
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for € 4.800.000 . Th…
$5,44M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$523,259
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A newly built villa is for sale within walking distance from the sea, in Ammoudara, Lassithi…
$405,120
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
