151 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
82 m²
2/1
For sale old construction apartment of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€120,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
2
165 m²
-1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
€410,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
85 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€170,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
92 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 92 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens …
€86,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
1
140 m²
1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€110,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
99 m²
1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€270,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
1
140 m²
1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€86,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
85 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€86,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
116 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 116 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€400,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
100 m²
1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€80,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro
Neapoli, Greece
4
2
100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - Neapoli 100 Sq.m., 4 Bed…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
3
186 m²
Property Code: HPS4197 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Rousa Limni for €680.000 . This 18…
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
623 m²
Property Code: HPS4178 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €5.900.000 . This…
€5,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
642 m²
Property Code: HPS4179 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.850.000 . This…
€4,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
6
632 m²
Property Code: HPS4176 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.600.000 . This…
€4,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
7
597 m²
Property Code: HPS4177 - Villa FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €4.950.000 . This…
€4,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
7
3
320 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€375,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
80 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
3
200 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€215,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
275 m²
1
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
€1,85M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
90 m²
2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€73,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2
2
85 m²
2
For sale is a beautiful unfinished house of 85 sq.m. near Milatos, in Crete. The two-storey …
€250,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8
1 200 m²
1
For sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is located on the f…
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
€90,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8
3
175 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€390,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
3
1
75 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€125,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
2
154 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€500,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sisi, Greece
5
4
290 m²
1
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
€1,39M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8
5
740 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
127 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€103,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
