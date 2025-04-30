Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

houses
28
30 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pentáti, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pentáti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 3 bed…
$433,044
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$420,492
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mesongi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mesongi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$626,246
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$76,599
1 room apartment in Moraitika, Greece
1 room apartment
Moraitika, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$94,383
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: Complex consisted of 2 villas of 112 sq.m and 102sq.m and a detached house of 36sq…
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Chlomatiana, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chlomatiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
$419,081
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$119,392
1 bedroom apartment in Moraitika, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Moraitika, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$101,705
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette…
$89,404
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$292,248
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stroggili, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$553,184
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mesongi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mesongi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$2,40M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Pavliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$359,937
Townhouse in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$843,888
Cottage 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 266 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 266 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one b…
$234,505
1 room Cottage in Chalikounas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace. The…
$260,936
1 room Cottage in Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: a fireplace, hea…
$277,325
Villa 1 room in Stroggili, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stroggili, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: a small villa in a quiet, secluded location within walking distance from the villa…
$866,088
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground fl…
$759,934
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 235 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$840,984
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$887,182
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,15M
Villa 1 room in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 1 room
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Elegant Coastal Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale in Psaras, Corfu!Wake up to the sound of waves an…
$2,75M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of on…
$2,22M
1 room Cottage in Moraitika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Moraitika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
In short, the popular tourist village on the west coast. Corfu cottage for sale on the recon…
$649,566
Villa 8 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 265 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 5 …
Price on request
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 230 sq.m cottage that sits on a land plot of 1.200 sq.m in the traditional villa…
$520,828
