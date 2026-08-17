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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece

;
Gouves Municipal Unit
3
7 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
5 bedroom house
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
This luxury villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located next to Hersonissos area, offering…
$4,56M
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6 bedroom house in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 420 m²
Property Code: HPS2460 - House FOR SALE in Chersonisos Center for € 600.000 . This 420 sq. …
$690,512
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House in Kokkini Chani, Greece
House
Kokkini Chani, Greece
This stunning seafront villa for sale is located in Kokkino Chani, Heraklion. Just a few ste…
$2,11M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 7 bedrooms in Episkopi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Suggested for sale a villa in Rethymnon Perfecture. A unique 450m2 stone-built Villa, desig…
$1,76M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
5 bedroom house
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This luxury villa for sale in Heraklion, Crete is located next to Hersonissos, offering deep…
$3,40M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Episkopi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Episkopi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skotino, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skotino, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Villa in Heraklion, Crete, on a 265 sqm plot, with private pool and sea view – 1/6 co-owners…
$134,382
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Property types in Municipality of Chersonissos

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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