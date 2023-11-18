Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. District of Chersonissos

Residential properties for sale in District of Chersonissos, Greece

Municipality of Gouve
3
6 properties total found
3 room townhouse with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basemen…
€280,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale are two unfinished villas in Chersonissos, Crete. These newly built, separate 2 bed…
€380,000
Townhouse with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€159,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with …
€380,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
€99,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists…
€70,000

Property types in District of Chersonissos

houses

Properties features in District of Chersonissos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir