Residential properties for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

529 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Xylokera, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
2 room apartment in Kastania, Greece
2 room apartment
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€245,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€290,000
1 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Price on request
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€275,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
€342,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 170 sq.m apartment in the heart of Corfu town! The apartment is located on the 2…
€1,10M
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
3-storey cottage with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists o…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
€265,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 145 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The second floor…
€188,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
The villa has excellent sea views and is located in the Danilia area.For sale 2-storey villa…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a living roo…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
2-storey villa of 152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€1,40M
House with вид на море in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
House with вид на море
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 168 m²
For sale is a building of 168 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer sea views. Real…
€440,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 67 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The cottage consis…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 179 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
€400,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
 Apartment of 104 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the second floor …
€160,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline in Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
They are completely renovated in 2017, decorated in a modern style and come fully furnished …
€2,10M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000

